First ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Sci-Fi Shenaningans; Season Will Be Split in Half

0

The first Rick and Morty Season 4 trailer has been revealed at long last. The last new episode of Rick and Morty, “The Rickchurian Mortydate”, aired on October 1, 2017, so it’s been a minute since we were last treated to the sci-fi antics of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s brilliant animated series, but after prolonged negotiations, Roiland and Harmon signed on to create a whopping 70 new episodes of the beloved (and brilliant) sci-fi

The good news is that this trailer is great. We see the return of lovable characters like Mr. Poopy Butthole, there’s a Doctor Strange shoutout (which is kind of an easter egg since Harmon helped write that movie’s finale), and Morty is in all stages of danger and distress. The bad news? The end of the trailer reveals that only half of the new season will be ready for air, so only five new episodes will be hitting Adult Swim this fall. It’s unclear when the second half of the season will roll out (probably early 2020 if I had to guess), but it’s a bit of a bummer that we won’t be getting a full season in its entire run.

That said, we’ve waited so long that we should be thankful we’re getting even five new episodes. Harmon and Roiland have already started work on writing Season 5, owing to the expanded renewal of the series, so the rest of Season 4 shouldn’t be too far behind. And Harmon recently said there will no longer be as big of a gap between new episodes as there was between Season 3 and 4, which was mostly due to those negotiations.

Anywho, check out the Rick and Morty Season 4 trailer below and click here for our ranking of every episode. The series returns to Adult Swim on November 10th.