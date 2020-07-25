First ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Clip Reveals Rick’s Nemesis; Dan Harmon Gives Season 6 Update

The first Rick and Morty Season 5 clip has been released online, as revealed during the Adult Swim show’s Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday evening. The clip is not finished – the animation is still a little rough and the sound effects aren’t in – but it’s funny and compelling all the same.

The clip begins with Rick facing death and Morty trying to help him escape from some planet/dimension (with a nice little Blade homage in the process). They touch down on Earth in the ocean, at which point Rick begins panicking, only to reveal he struck a treaty with a certain someone who lords over the ocean and is revealed to be… Rick’s nemesis! I won’t spoil the surprise, but clearly Dan Harmon is voicing said nemesis and it sets up what is sure to be another great episode.

Harmon revealed during the Comic-Con panel (via EW) that writing for Season 5 is complete and production is underway remotely via Zoom. Additionally, he and the writers are currently also writing Season 6 remotely on Zoom, so work on future installments of Rick and Morty is continuing despite the pandemic slowdown.

A Rick and Morty Season 5 premiere date wasn’t revealed during the panel, but it’s likely to debut on Adult Swim either late this year or sometime in 2021. The fan-favorite series was renewed for 70 additional episodes after its first three seasons, paving the way for Harmon and co-creator Justin Roiland to continue to work on the show at their own pace. 10 of those 70 episodes just aired for the excellent and dynamic Season 4, leaving 60 to go – although we don’t know for sure that Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes.

But if you’re hankering for more Rick and Morty right now, check out this fun Season 5 clip below. For more on Rick and Morty, check out our ranking of all the show’s episodes so far.