Adult Swim released Rick and Morty’s Season 5 cold open ahead of tonight’s premiere. The cold open — the small scene that comes before the opening credits — shows us with an almost-death situation, in which we also get to know Rick’s true nemesis.

Rick and Morty Season 5’s first cold open starts with Morty carrying a bleeding Rick through a strange alien planet, filled with crystal that shows the duo’s alternate realities. Rick thinks this might be the end to him, as he may not survive, while Morty tries to convince his grandpa that they’ll make it. As the duo passes in front of crystal showing up the Blade universe teased in a previous trailer, a giant octopus monster shows up, devouring crystals and chasing the duo. Morty gets them both into Rick’s spaceship, escapes the monster, and saves their lives by crashing into Earth’s ocean.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED:‌ After 5 Seasons, How Much Time Has Passed on 'Rick and Morty'? Co-Creator Justin Roiland Weighs In

Rick is passed out for most of the events of the cold open, only waking up when the ship hits the water. As soon as Rick realizes they are in the water, Rick tries to tell Morty they need to get out of there fast. Morty is confused by the request until an ocean man rises from below and declares Rick broke an ancient treaty between land and sea. Self-called Mr. Nimbus, the ocean man is presented by Rick as his nemesis. It’s hard to imagine Mr. Nimbus as the true nemesis of the greatest scientist in the multiverse, especially because previous trailers only showed the new character as some kind of weird sex joke. We’ll have to wait for tonight’s episode to know what this is all about.

All four previous seasons of Rick and Morty are streaming right now on HBO Max. Contrary to Season 4, which was split into two sets of five episodes, all the ten episodes of Season 5 will air weekly starting this evening, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Check the Season 5’s cold open below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Rick and Morty' and 'Tuca & Bertie' Creators Reflect on the State of Animation and What It Means to Get a 70-Episode Renewal

Share Share Tweet Email

'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour Teases Gandalf-Like Resurrection for Hopper, Endgame Setup in His Favorite Season Yet He also teases a bigger season that hints at an ending.

Read Next