If one thing is becoming clear in this fifth season of Rick and Morty is that the show's greatest asset is being able to put a new coat of paint over an old story and distract you from the fact that you are watching the same episode over and over. That being said, doing the same episode twice in the span of a few weeks? Not even latter-day The Simpsons is that cruel.

It isn't a good sign that Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular starts by repeating the same National Treasure jobs we've heard in the nearly 20 years since the movie came out. After unleashing the secret French steampunk assassin lady underneath the Statue of Liberty, Rick is forced to once again disguise himself as a turkey to get pardoned by the President. Of course, the President is ready this time, and a battle of the wits ensues.

The biggest surprise of Rick and Morty season 5 has been the recurring appearance of Keith Davis' President on our screens week by week. I don't think there's been another side character that's come back for as many episodes, let alone in the same season, as President Curtis, but he shouldn't be the last. Like The Simpsons or Parks and Recreation, Rick and Morty has amassed a rather large and impressive number of side characters and guest stars, but even the ones not voiced by rather busy actors don't really come back for round two. Seeing the show dare to bring back President Curtis for multiple episodes this season, after the season premiere gave Jessica an extended role, is an encouraging sign that maybe, just maybe, Rick and Morty is ready to let someone else not in the Smith family take the spotlight for a second.

That it is Davis' President that returns is also an interesting choice in and of itself, as he is perhaps the only character we've seen who is a true foil for Rick. He's so used to Rick's shenanigans that he can anticipate his plans and one-up him, while being able to stare down at Rick and call him for what he is. He is also the one character Rick can't really kill or ignore forever, and this episode recognizes the President for the scene-stealer that he is.

The episode, then, is about Rick's latest turkey mission going awry when a turkey manages to turn itself into the President by combining their DNA, and sets off to conquer the country with an army of mutant turkeys. In many ways, this is essentially the same as the space sperm episode, even down to the same final twist of a secret society of mutants that ultimately saves the day. The main difference though is that Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular doesn't need to resort to dumb crude jokes to drive home its insane sci-fi premise. Not that crude jokes can't be effective, but the space sperm episode never justified them, while this one mostly does.

For one, the action works great, especially the fight between a turkey-fied Rick and a turkey-fied President. Likewise, this is arguably the funniest episode of the season, as it gets a lot of mileage out of its poultry premise, including a laugh-out-loud funny bit about the fake President ripping out his own wishbone and wishing to explode, or, again, the Statue of Liberty being a trojan horse hiding a robot assassin.

And yet, the episode also has some of the worst bits of the season, resorting to a running gag of baiting the audience with racist jokes before revealing the actual joke, like no one being able to tell the real Curtis from the turkey one, or a barkeeper telling the President he doesn't serve his kind — only to reveal that he meant presidents because Jimmy Carter never paid his bar tap. Then there's the weird and awful reveal of alien pilgrims living under the National Mall that came to Earth and allied themselves with alien natives over their hatred of turkeys.

This season of Rick and Morty has given us one of the show's best episodes in years, but it is also beginning to show its age and the lack of imagination in the scripts. Thankfully next week's episode is totally original and not based on an anime property parodied to death...

Interdimensional Lost & Found

This week's big cultural reference comes as Jerry watches a Charlie Kaufman -directed reboot of The Wizard of Oz where Scarecrow acts like Nicolas Cage in Adaptation . The other one is Rick making an unlicensed AT-AT and two guards making fun of its pronunciation.

-directed reboot of where Scarecrow acts like in . The other one is Rick making an unlicensed AT-AT and two guards making fun of its pronunciation. The post-credit political joke about soldiers and healthcare was gold.

The President giving a speech where he's just describing what a speech is was the most Jeff Winger thing Rick and Morty has done.

