There's been a sad constant in this season of Rick and Morty, where most of the episodes have come out of the gate swinging with a cool premise, before quickly pivoting to telling tired stories that the show has already done, with jokes that feel out of lesser cartoon sitcoms. The latest culprit is an episode mostly about how weird anime is, which is being released in 2021 after an anime film became the second highest-grossing film of last year. It is particularly baffling when Rick and Morty has repeatedly delivered well-made anime crossovers in the past, including one just last night.

The episode starts with Rick once again ruining Morty's day by pivoting away from a day trip to a theme park called Boob World when he finds the remains of a GoTron ferret — basically a Voltron lion, which he's been looking for in order to complete his collection. Sensing an opportunity to become Rick's golden grandchild by enabling his every whim, Summer encourages his obsession with GoTrons, even getting the rest of the family — and alternate universe Ricks — to complete and combine multiple sets of GoTrons.

It is here that the episode leaves the anime parody behind — a real shame given the Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion title and the proximity of the episode's release to that of the last Neon Genesis Evangelion movie — in favor of what is essentially a repeat (or a rebuild, if you will) of the Contemporary American Poultry episode of Community. Summer gets increasingly deranged and mad with power, betrays everyone around her for the chance of a little recognition from Rick, only to get tossed aside when he finds a new subordinate. When it comes to the mafia parody part of the episode, it starts out strong, the Scarface gag (Rick using a mini Rick gun like Tony Montana) and the Goodfellas gag (a funny meta-joke about voice-over narrations) are clever. The problem is that the idea of a mafia comprised of multiple Ricks pales in comparison to the Council of Ricks from the earlier seasons, and the episode doesn't offer much out of this homage other than "character gets mad with power and betrays their family, ergo the mafia is bad."

When it comes to anime, Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion doesn't fare much better. The Voltron parody that kickstarts the story is relegated to a single montage where the combined GoGoTron fights a bunch of giant insect monsters. Then there's the big joke about how anime characters do weird noises and facial expressions that are foreign to American cartoons, as seen when the original GoTron pilots show up. It's a joke that could have been funny (if still insensitive) back in 1994 when shows like Family Guy or South Park did it, but even recent seasons of The Simpsons managed to find better ways to homage the medium.

The one redeemable thing about the episode is that it (almost) gives Summer an interesting arc, as her yearning for Rick's affection spirals out of control to the point where Beth and Jerry talk about breaking her knees and making her their enemy. If only that was actually what the episode was about. Instead, Rick and Morty pulls yet another old switcheroo and handwaves Summer's story as an excuse to tell a story about Summer seemingly developing maternal instincts towards her Giant Space Incest Baby from two episodes ago — who she apparently called Naruto for no reason other than giving us an anime reference (from over a decade ago).

Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion has glimpses of greatness. The Summer/Morty dynamic is interesting, for about five minutes. The Voltron and mafia gags are amusing for a minute, but the episode jumps around from one story point to the next so fast that it never fully cooks any of them. The result is a half-cooked repeat of better episodes. Too bad, since the episode alludes to Neon Genesis Evangelion, which is wrapping up its remake movie series by repeating old story beats in much more interesting and nuanced ways. But hey, at least the Giant Space Incest Baby paid off, I guess?

Interdimensional Lost & Found

So the AIDS thing is going to be a recurring bit, huh? If anything, the highlight of the season has been the great post-credits scenes.

I need a full single of the Boob World theme song, which goes like this: “Boob World / Boob World / It’s a world for you / But it’s actually two / Boob World.”

So long, theories about this not being our Rick. Not only does he prominently use the Portal Gun, but is referred to as being from C-137.

Naming the Scarface-Rick "Ricardo Montoya" was clever and funny.

