Rick and Morty Season 5 is a mixed bag among fans. It's akin to riding a rollercoaster that has great high points but spirals to strange, strange absurdities, even by the show's standards. The ride is reaching its end as the finale arrives next month. Yes, next month.

While Rick and Morty just aired its eighth episode last night, the hour-long finale will premiere on September 5th. Fans now have a whole month to wait, which is a bummer considering how great the previous episode was. We've finally got the backstory of Rick's and Birdperson's friendship, which is something that has been anticipated for years. The whole episode was a treat and sets the bar for the upcoming finale. Since Bird Person finally made his appearance again, maybe Evil Morty can come back?

Season 5 of Rick and Morty consists of ten episodes, part of the 70 episodes ordered by Adult Swim after they renewed the series in 2018. This will be the first time that a season finale happens a month after a previous episode, and the first that's an hour-long special.

Adult Swim gave us a teaser for what's to come, and it looks like a teaser for any other episode, but who's to say what crazy things will happen this time around? The show's always unpredictable. The teaser shows Morty replacing the portal gun's juice with lime juice, but Rick figures out the switch right away. Knowing that he got busted and there's no way out, Morty tells Rick to just replace him, prompting Rick to show a wheel that has the option of Morty being replaced by someone named Kevin 2.0, a bag of meat, and other silly options. One option is actually Morty getting replaced by Jerry, but even Rick wouldn't want that. Poor Jerry, always made fun of even when he's not around.

The Rick and Morty Season 5 finale premieres on Adult Swim on September 5th.

