Yesterday, The Adult Swim YouTube channel gave Rick and Morty fans two special treats: a second official trailer advertising the 5th season of the hit show, and a 17-minute pixel animation, "Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine," by renowned 8-bit artist Paul Robertson.

The second official trailer is just as chaotic and hilarious as the first one released last month, albeit a little shorter. At one point about halfway through, Beth can be seen peeking into Morty's garage and exasperatedly saying "...well, I don't nearly have the time to unpack this." Indeed, that statement is not only true for both of the official trailers we've seen for Season 5 so far, but the delightfully raunchy and random series as a whole. Trailer #2 picks up where trailer #1 left off, featuring more footage of a Voltron parody we can expect to see in one of the upcoming episodes. The trailer jump-cuts chaotically from one moment to the next, featuring clips of epic space battles, alien monster fights, and even cyberpunk birds before hitting the splash screen at the end with the premiere date.

The pixel art animation from Robertson plays like a side-scrolling 2D brawler reminiscent of arcade games from the 80s and 90s. Both Rick and Morty are seen kicking, punching, and shooting laser guns at enemies large and small that fans will recognize from the first four seasons. There are plenty of other fanservice references, including the background in the first two minutes where Rick and Morty are fighting in front of giant glass jars full of pickle Ricks. But is this just a fun bit of animation from Robertson? Or is this a tease that maybe - just maybe - there is another Rick and Morty video game in the works?

It's not like the show's creators haven't dabbled in video games before. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality debuted back in 2017, and the showrunners were also involved in creating the popular cult games Accounting+ and Trover Saves the Universe. Switching from a virtual reality platform into retro gaming would be a departure for them, but they clearly have the resources to pull it off. And even if this is but a fun short film, it still looks like a great video game.

Regardless, we do know one thing for certain: Season 5 of Rick and Morty will debut on Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Fans of the show who want to catch up or refresh their memory can watch Seasons 1 - 4 on HBO Max right now.

