With Rick and Morty’s Season 5 premiere drawing closer, Adult Swim keeps building everyone’s hype with new trailers. As with previous trailers, the new footage follows the frenetic flow of Rick and Morty by showing random scenes from the 10 upcoming episodes of Season 5, teasing some of the craziest adventures yet for the Smiths.

The trailer opens up with the army surrounding the Smith’s house, while Rick activates a pink energy dome to protect the family from the incoming attack. We can hear Summer (Spencer Grammer) asking in the background if someone is trying to kill them, to which Rick (Justin Roiland) rightfully replies: “Someone’s always trying to kill us”. We get to see new scenes from the Horny Ocean Man and the Voltron parody episode. However, there are some incredible reveals in the new trailer, such as a giant chicken monster who needs to be defeated by a deep-fry gun, Rick shooting people with a Rick-gun, and the craziest thing of all: Jerry is getting a job interview.

Undisputedly of the most successful adult animated comedy shows of all times, Rick and Morty’s Season 5 is part of the long-term deal Adult Swim signed with the series creators back in 2018. At the time, Adult Swim ordered 70 new episodes, with the first 10 grouped in Season 4 and now another batch of 10 coming to Season 5. The show, however, will expand beyond the current deal, as the spin-off digital series The Vindicators was already announced by Adult Swim, still with no release date confirmed.

All four previous seasons of Rick and Morty are streaming right now on HBO Max. Contrary to Season 4, which was split into two sets of five episodes, all the ten episodes of Season 5 will air weekly starting next month. Season 5 of Rick and Morty debuts Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Check the new trailer below.

