Adult Swim has dropped a new featurette to complement the recently debuted Season 5 premiere of Rick and Morty. The two-minute video features many of the big brains behind the scenes of the vulgar comedy that so many people know and love. So if you want some BTS commentary about what you're in store for with the upcoming season, you're going to want to check it out.

The video revolves around one of the writers, Jeff Loveness, talking about the appearance of Rick's (Justin Roiland) arch-nemesis, Mr. Nimbus (Dan Harmon). Harmon, who is also a co-creator on the show, then chimes in to talk about the mythos behind this notorious character who looks like Aquaman's most fabulous cousin. The featurette shows clips from the premiere episode of Rick and Nimbus interacting before transitioning to focus more on Morty's (also Roiland) character.

Showrunner Scott Marder and director Jacob Hair also discuss Morty making enemies at the beginning of Season 5. A peaceful, verdant clip of Morty traveling through a portal and helping a nice old alien creature lift some heavy crates turns into a massive, violent laser fight in the blink of an eye. His one unfortunate action that day unleashes a cascade of events that prompt that alien society to base their entire culture and religion around Morty being the harbinger of doom and evil. And Morty has to deal with the repercussions of his actions.

Lastly, if anyone was wondering about that giant time bird at the end of the premiere? Well, Loveness has an answer for you: "I just love giant time birds at the end of existence! There's no reason for there to be a giant time bird, it doesn't really make any sense, but I, uh, I did insist on it."

You can catch the new season of Rick and Morty airing on Adult Swim Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET. Check out the featurette below.

