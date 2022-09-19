Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 3.

Season 6 of Rick and Morty began full steam ahead towards canon territory. Episode 3 keeps the trend going with deep cuts to previous seasons, nods to the overarching portal problem, and a deep exploration of the relationship between Beth (voiced by Sarah Chalke) and Jerry (voiced by Chris Parnell). By bringing Space Beth back for a full episode, “Bethic Twinstinct” subverts the dynamics of the Smith family, exposing Jerry's toxic dependency on Beth. Meanwhile, we watch Morty and Summer become even more traumatized by the decisions of the irresponsible adults living in the house.

In Episode 3, the Smiths celebrate Thanksgiving with the whole family, including Space Beth. The dinner goes as usual, with Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland) coming late because he convinced the President to pardon him after he turned into a turkey. The scene is a deep cut to Season 5, Episode 6, “Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular,” arguably one of the best episodes of the previous season. At the table, we also get to watch Jerry do a painful speech in which he declares his love for Earth Beth by saying he would suicide if she hurt him. It’s a classic Jerry move, as he turns his weakness into a weapon to force others to take pity on him. Earth Beth finds this behavior somewhat attractive, while Space Beth reminds herself why she left home to explore the cosmos. Both women are very similar, though, and Season 6, Episode 3 will explore how the Beths represent two sides of the same broken marriage.

Taking Self-Care to A Whole New Level

Now that Space Beth is a bigger part of the Smith family, she gets to spend much more time with Earth Beth. In the episode, the two women spend some good time together, drinking wine, talking about life, and sharing secrets. That’s the perfect recipe for passion, and that’s exactly what happens with Space Beth and Earth Beth. No one can understand us better than ourselves, and since there are two Beths in the same universe, they can take self-love to the next level while they explore each other's bodies.

This week's episode of Rick and Morty is about how an affair can damage a family. One by one, the Smiths learn about the somewhat incestuous relationship between Earth Beth and Space Beth. Grandpa Rick tries to ignore the problem, while Summer and Morty (voiced by Roiland) dive into video games to take their focus away from their traumatic experience. There’s even a recurring gag connected to the video game being the most realistic console ever created, which leads to space being too empty in space shooters and players having to find their opponent in a big city at the beginning of a street fighting game. However, while all the Smiths are part of the new episode, the story is all about Beth having inherited her father’s narcissism and how it leads to her questionable relationship with Jerry.

At first, the two Beths decide to keep their affair a secret. They go out pretending to get ice cream just to have sex, and after coming back empty-handed, have to pile up lies to hide the truth. They use a hologram room to simulate an entire life together just to try out how it would go, a move that Rick names “San Junipero” in homage to the beloved Black Mirror episode. Even so, both Beths are so incompetent in hiding their affair that they both realize Jerry will find out sooner or later. To Space Beth, that’s a clear sign they should tell Jerry already, get over it, and keep doing whatever they want. Earth Beth, on the other hand, thinks they should stop seeing each other since she feels responsible for Jerry’s emotional state. Season 6, Episode 3 deals with two sides of Beth’s personality and how they both always affected her relationship with Jerry.

Beth’s marriage with Jerry was partially born from pity, as she knows she is smarter, stronger, and infinitely more competent than her husband. Keeping Jerry around can reinforce Beth’s love for herself, as she gets to belittle a weak man and inflate her own ego. Space Beth, being the clone that decided to run away from her family, developed this half of Beth’s personality to its extreme, becoming an independent badass who’s not afraid to tell stupid people how dumb they really are. However, there’s also genuine love between Beth and Jerry, as she admires his simplicity. By letting herself be abused by Jerry’s neediness, Beth keeps herself grounded while also feeling good about helping someone in need. A weak man who can’t stand for herself, a powerful woman who likes to humiliate the people she despises, and a woman who finds pleasure in putting herself into a submissive position… You all are seeing where this is going, right?

When Space Beth reveals her affair with Earth Beth at the dinner table, Jerry cocoons himself inside a huge pill bug shell, an upgrade Rick installed and forgot about. Jerry gets inside his shell to avoid any confrontation, which leads to a big fight between the two Beths. Earth Beth wants to help her husband, while Space Beth gets angry with their childish codependency. So, they both decide it's best to forget they ever hooked up, enlisting Rick to extract their recent memories with the same machine introduced in Season 3, Episode 8, “Morty's Mind Blowers.” However, before the deed is done, Jerry comes out of his shell and stops the two women. Jerry admits he was bluffing about his suicide and tells the family he’ll pack his things and cry while looking for a job on Starbucks’ WiFi. But before he can go, things get steamy in the bedroom.

While Jerry puts all his identical green shirts in a suitcase, Earth Beth tries to ask for forgiveness and convince him to stay. Space Beth points out how pathetic Jerry is and how better Earth Beth would be if she just left his sorry ass. The fight, however, takes a different turn when Jerry tells them he didn’t mind their affair, he was just angry for them not telling him. Space Beth scorns Jerry, underlining how she doesn’t need his permission to have sex with Earth Beth. The abusive behavior of Space Beth turns Jerry on, his humiliation turns her on in turn, and things escalate very quickly to a cuckold scenario. Google it, I’m not going to explain it. Worst of all? The walls of the Smiths’ house are thin as paper, and Rick and the kids are forced to hear the whole affair. I guess we need Dr. Wong (voiced by Susan Sarandon) to come back soon.

As of Episode 3, Rick still hasn’t fixed his portal gun to travel to another universe, which means the Smiths have been stuck in the same reality for a while now. We are all excited to see what crazy new adventures will come from the new dimensions unlocked by Season 5, but the change of scope so far allows Season 6 to focus on the Smiths, proving the show is stronger when it mixes character growth with wacky sci-fi concepts.

Interdimensional Lost & Found

Venusian being actually just French is a genius nod to how France is home to one of the sexiest languages in the world.

Rick scorning both Beths for masturbating raises some complex questions about how to classify sex between clones. Are they incestuous? Is playing with yourself cheating? Dating in the future will be even more complicated than today.

While saying goodbyes, Space Beth promises to look after Naruto, the Giant Incest Baby created with Morty’s feral sperm and Summer’s huge egg trap. Naruto first showed up in Season 5, Episode 4, “Rickdependence Spray,” and an episode about clone sex is the best place to make a nod to this very weird plot line.

Rick gave Jerry a pill bug shell one night they went out to drink together, but he also got eagle tattoos on his butt cheeks. Each eagle has the face of Rick and Jerry. That means that while the scientist is still in denial about loving his family, he even has some sort of connection with Jerry he can no longer shut down when he gets drunk.

Morty pointing out how they had many Thanksgiving Days but never grew older is a nice meta-nod about how Rick and Morty balances story development and animated series tropes, such as all the main characters remaining the same age.

New episodes of Rick and Morty come to Adult Swim every Sunday, at 11 p.m. ET.