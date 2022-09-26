Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty, Season 6, Episode 4.

October has not even started, but Season 6 of Rick and Morty has already entered spooky season. Episode 4, “Night Family,” takes a break from canon exploration and takes us into a creepy homage to horror B-movies, opening with a grim poem by T.S. Eliot about the terrors who hide in the night. As the story unrolls, it becomes clear that Rick and Morty are spoofing B-movies, from the spine-chilling soundtrack to the existential horror of losing control over your own body. While “Night Family” is, so far, the weakest episode of Season 6, it’s still fun to watch how the series explore the absurd limits of a simple plot, with two versions of the Smith family fighting to take control over their lives.

The episode starts when Beth (voiced by Sarah Chalke) discovers that Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland) is suffering from somnambulism. When confronted about his condition during breakfast, Rick reveals he has been using a machine called Somnambulator to enslave his Night Self and force him to do unpleasant chores, like exercising. The whole Smith family is excited to have Night Selves, each fulfilling their own purpose. Summer (voiced by Spencer Grammer) wants her night self to study Spanish, Morty (voiced by Roiland) wants abs just like Rick’s, and Betty thinks this might be the perfect opportunity to learn the trumpet. As for Jerry (voiced by Chris Parnell), he’ll only use his Night Self as a pen pal, which sounds like a dumb idea, but ends up being the Smiths salvations. That’s because Night Family will rebel once they get tired of being enslaved, and only a friendly voice can call everyone to reason.

Night After Night

After a few weeks with their Night Selves active, the Smiths are happy to get the desired results without having to work. The Smiths get so used to having the Night Family around that they force their subconscious selves to do all the chores in the house, such as cleaning the house, doing laundry, and washing the dishes. The problem begins once Jerry gets a letter from Night Jerry, in which Night Summer asks the Day Family to rinse their dishes before going to bed. Unrinsed dishes are harder to clean, and Night Summer feels like the Smiths could make everybody’s lives easier if they just did this simple task. But, of course, Rick is unwilling to make a minor effort for anyone but himself. Besides ignoring Night Summer’s request, Rick escalates things when he tries to show the Night Family who’s the boss. Rick spreads ketchup all over the kitchen table, leaving the dirt behind for his slaves to clean.

The following day, the Smiths discover that the Night Family broke all the dishes in the house in defiance. So Rick takes his spaceship to a far corner of the universe, where he meets a bulky alien smith who owes him a favor. In a tense montage, Rick and the alien smith fabricate 110% indestructible dishes, which Rick brings back home. Jerry points out how Rick spends much more time and energy ignoring the Night Family than he would if he just rinsed his dishes. But Rick is just too stubborn and proud to give up.

Unfortunately for Rick, his Night Self is not the leader of the subconscious family. When the Smiths are sleeping, Night Summer takes control of things, fueled by Day Summer’s repressed teenager anger. Following Summer’s orders, Night Rick blocks his body from accessing all the tech hidden in the Smith’s house as a way to neuter Day Rick. Night Summer also sends a disgusting message to the Smiths by tying Rick down and force-feeding him with the leftover grub from the dirty dishes. Finally, the Night Family removes all the furniture from the house, locks the garage away, and steals the Somnambulator. The Smiths are at war with themselves, and Rick’s arrogance could have cost them all their freedom.

As a safety measure, Rick develops a laser barrier around the home from things he found in the trash, which can only be deactivated by his saliva, and only when his cortisol levels match his awake state. The next evening, Rick puts Summer in a Deprivation Suit equipped with high heels, itchy fabric, air horn cans glued to ears, and a massive supply of Mountain Dew and DayQuill. Rick’s plan is to prevent Summer from sleeping, allowing her to infiltrate the Night Family, find out where they are hiding the Somnambulator, and shut it down. Day Summer plays her part, uncovers Night Rick upgrading the Somnambulator’s range, and plugs in the Deactivator Puck.

The next morning, Day Rick celebrates their victory, lowers the barriers, and gets caught in Night Summer’s trap. The Night Family saw Day Summer’s deception and decided to revert the infiltration plan. Night Rick also built flying robots equipped with sleep medicine syringes to make matters even worse. And once all the Smiths are asleep, they become the slaves of the Night Family.

Jerrys Together Strong

Thanks to Rick’s self-indulgent personality, the Day Family is forced to do all the unpleasant tasks the Night Family wants them to do, surveilled by weaponized robot masters. They are also forced to sleep in special chambers following a strict schedule that frees the Night Family to enjoy their free time. All hope seems lost until Jerry hides a note in his pillow, asking for Night Jerry’s help. Night Jerry answer Day Jerry’s distress call, wakes the Smiths, and leads them into a wild escape.

To get their freedom back, the Day Family must get to an airport to ensure they are out of the Somnambulator’s range. But, of course, Rick’s spaceship is booby trapped, and they need to take the car. So, pursued by the security robots, the Smiths get involved in an adrenaline-infused car chase. At each second, one of the Day Smiths gets hit with a sleeping drug or just bumps their head strongly enough to pass out, making their Night Selves emerge. Similarly, the Night Selves are constantly awakened by the slaps, punches, and even an Adderall cloud after a truck carrying the medicine explodes. The car chase is pure chaos, a very welcome change of pace for a somewhat slow episode.

At the end of the car chase, Day Rick is the only member of the family still awake, and after the Night Family pins him to the ground, he’s sure the battle is lost. That’s when Night Jerry asks both families to find a way to solve the issue without violence. Night Summer is moved by Night Jerry’s desire for peace and agrees to cease the conflict if Day Rick promises to rinse their dishes from now on. It’s a simple request, right? And after so much pain and suffering, accepting these terms is a simple solution to a complex problem. Cut to the credits, where we can see the Night Family making a trip around the world, watching properly-themed movies such as Night at the Museum, and enjoying their time together. Even when faced with total oblivion, Rick still refuses to take any kind of order.

The Smiths are lucky that the Night Family is terrible with finances. So, after spending all their money traveling, they cannot keep living alone. After the Night Family is faced with hunger, Night Rick pulls a gun and convinces the family to commit symbolic suicide by shooting down the Somnambulator. It’s a bleak ending for the Night Family, but the Day Family can finally have their bodies back — no thanks to Rick.

Interdimensional Lost & Found

While a sheep counting app sounds absurd and useless, many similar apps are already on the market. Not even Rick and Morty can be as weird as reality.

From now on, no one can refer to Chewbacca as anything other than “that raccoon-man.” The pact is sealed.

In an episode about Rick refusing to make anything easier for himself and his family, the scientist’s alarm clock is a machine that creates a new chicken and destroys it every morning.

When the Day Family is enslaved by Night Summer, Beth is forced to incinerate any DVD with “day” in the title. That includes Independence Day , Groundhog Day , and Ferris Bueller's Day Off . Talladega Nights , fortunately, gets saved from the fire.

, , and . , fortunately, gets saved from the fire. I’m no city planner, but maybe you shouldn’t build a Gasoline Factory right next to the Dynamite Museum and a Dry Leaf Storage. But, then again, how could a car chase be so action-packed without massive explosions?

New episodes of Rick and Morty come to Adult Swim every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET. Check out Season 6's trailer below.