Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 5.

Last week we had to deal with the existential horror of losing control over your own body. Now, Rick and Morty’s Season 6, Episode 5, “Final DeSmithation,” takes a jab at the beloved horror franchise Final Destination. However, instead of trying to change their fate and avoid death, in “Final DeSmithation,” Jerry (voiced by Chris Parnell) is facing a crueler horror, as destiny wants him to have sex with his own mother. Who knew that Season 6 would commit so much to incest jokes?

While “Final DeSmithation” doesn’t push canon forward, the episode still explores the relationship between Jerry and Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland), as the scientist has to choose between stealing an alien that can control destiny or preventing his son-in-law from having a traumatic sexual experience. Yes, this episode has some wacky things going on, but before we get there, let’s take a detour to Panda Express.

That’s How the Cookie Crumbles

The episode starts at Panda Express, where the Smiths are having a nice family dinner while Jerry tries to appear culturally respectful and makes a racist comment. At the end of the meal, each member of the Smith family eats a fortune cookie, getting a random and disappointing piece of paper with sayings such as “time spent with the family is time well spent.” The only exception is Jerry, whose luck determines he will have sex with his mother.

No one in the Smith family believes those fortunes are real, but Jerry starts to become paranoid and avoid his mother. Meanwhile, Summer (voiced by Spencer Grammer) and Morty (voiced by Roiland) do what they can to torture their father, sending photoshopped pictures of naked models with Jerry’s mom’s face attached to them or locking Jerry in the closet with a puppet of his mother. Finally, taking pity on his son-in-law, Jerry convinces his family that Jerry’s destiny has truly been tampered with.

Rick and Jerry stay behind in the house while the two Beths (voiced by Sarah Chalke) take Morty and Summer to the zoo. Jerry is relieved to know he was right, but Rick quickly bursts his bubble and reveals he was lying to save Jerry some pain. We have come a long way since Rick pretended to hate Jerry, and while the scientist is still stubborn and self-centered, Rick cannot help but show some signs of affection from time to time, even towards Jerry.

Once the family has departed to the zoo, Rick uses a probability scanner to prove Jerry's fortune cookie doesn’t have power. Surprisingly, Rick discovers that Jerry has an infinite probability of having sex with his mother. Jerry's destiny is to commit incest, and his fate is so inescapable that he’s practically immortal until his fortune is fulfilled. Not even bullets can harm Jerry before he has sex with his mother, leading Rick to use him as a human shield through “Final DeSmithation.”

Jerry wants to get rid of his destiny. Rick wants to find the source of this fantastic power and take it for himself. So, the two men join forces to investigate the all-powerful fortune cookies. Their first stop is Panda Express, where a gang of armed goons receives them. Rick plays his favorite song, a soft flute tune that somehow makes the action-filled confrontation sound more epic, and uses two laser guns to wreck through the gang. At the time, Rick is sure that Jerry’s fortune cookie is part of some plan to get to the scientist. But, as it turns out, the gang is just using a Panda Express restaurant as their base of operations to sell meth. The fortune cookies come from a third-party company, Fortune 500, which supplies fortune cookies to all Chinese restaurants. Rick makes his peace with the drug ring, apologizes for killing so many goons, and takes a Fortune 500 truck to infiltrate the company with Jerry.

Lucky Break (In)

As soon as they get to the Fortune 500 garage, it’s clear the place is protecting some dark secret. The building has retina scanners even truck drivers must go through, and cameras are hidden everywhere. Since it would be suspicious to take down so many cameras simultaneously, Rick decides they should just disguise themselves as businesspeople. Sneaking around Fortune 500, Rick and Jerry meet the woman in charge, Jennith Padrow-Chunt, a white woman entrepreneur with a severe cult leader vibe – and we all know who they are making fun of with that name, right? Jennith single-handedly raises Fortune 500 from the ground up and now sells multimillionaire passes to people wanting to join her inner circle and uncover the truth about her luck.

Rick and Jerry continue investigating Fortune 500 until they uncover the origins of the fortune cookies’ power in the basement. Fortune 500 has enslaved a Lockerean, an alien who feeds off chaos. This Lockerean has a digestive issue that makes its stomach strip away randomness from chaos, pooping a special kind of energy that bends entropy to force defined outcomes to happen. The creature is tied to the basement, with only a hillbilly to tend to it.

Old M. Huckabee, as he presents himself, explains Fortune 500’s plan. The company pushes vast amounts of worthless fortunes into the market to increase the worth of special cookies. These special cookies give wealth, power, and fame to Jennith and her followers, ensuring her empire expands. However, Old M. has fallen in love with the creature and begun hiding weird fortunes amidst the worthless ones hoping someone will find them. With Rick and Jerry’s help, Old M. hopes to break the beast out of confinement and marry it. Rick, however, has other plans, as taking control over the alien would grant him god-like powers. As for Jerry, he just wants to find a way to escape his fate since his mother is coming to visit after getting worried about her son missing some of her calls.

Just as they are getting ready to escape, Jennith comes into the alien prison with an army of security personnel and Jerry’s mother. Jerry tries to run away, while destiny takes his pants off, rips his mother’s clothes, and even lubes the poor woman. Meanwhile, Rick fights against guards powered up by crazy fortune cookies capable of giving them superhuman abilities. To fight back, Rick even chews up a bunch of random cookies, hoping to get at least something he can use.

The conflict comes to an end once Rick finds out that Jennith is immortal until she becomes the most successful businesswoman ever. So, he takes money from the Goldman Sachs financing company, uses it to buy Fortune 500 assets, turns Jennith into the most successful businesswoman ever, and then clears all her accounts. Enraged, Jennith uses cookies to become a blob-like monster. Rick frees the Lockerean, and the creatures devour both Jennith and Old M. The danger is not over, though, because while trying to run away from his mother, Jeff accidentally makes one capsule of chaos explode, creating a black hole.

Rick grabs the Lockerean, preventing it from being sucked into the black hole. Jerry’s mother, however, is sucked close to it and gets one of her legs trapped in the rubble. Jerry’s mother is naked, with her legs right open, and in front of the black hole’s vortex. So, of course, Jerry will be sucked pant-less towards his mother. In the last possible second, Rick lets go of the Lockerean and uses a blank fortune cookie to write a new fate for Jerry, one that doesn’t involve incest. Rick throws the cookie into Jerry’s mouth, preventing him from committing incest. So, in his moment of truth, Rick traded unlimited power for Jerry’s well-being.

When they come back home, Jerry thanks Rick, and calls him a friend. Unfortunately, Rick is still under the influence of a fortune cookie that said he was about to get a new friend. So, while Rick was potentially immortal while he was able to keep pushing people away, Jerry’s gratitude wasted Rick’s immortality. It’s a fun note to end the episode, as it shows how Jerry always ruins everything by accident, and Rick has to face the consequences of having a family he cares about. Season 6 is all about family, and Rick learning to deal with the feelings he can no longer deny. And Episode 5 does a great job of showing how even Jerry has some importance in Rick’s life.

Interdimensional Lost & Found

White tigers are indeed a product of inbreeding, as all members of the species born in captivity in the U.S. descend from the same male. That’s a lot of knowledge to dump over Jerry, especially to make fun of his fortune cookie emergency.

“Final DeSmithation” reveals Jerry lost his gag reflex because of Sleepy Gary. Sleepy Gag, for those needing a refreshment, is the illusory male lover of Jerry, a creature by an alien parasite capable of altering memories in Season 2, Episode 4, “Total Rickall.” Their love was an illusion, but the oral sex was real.

Rick uses the ThunderCat ’s Eye of Thundera to change his clothes into a businessman. Jerry gets a Sailor Moon -inspired change of clothes that turns him into Rick’s assistant. Which animes will the series copy next?

’s Eye of Thundera to change his clothes into a businessman. Jerry gets a -inspired change of clothes that turns him into Rick’s assistant. Which animes will the series copy next? One of the weird fortune cookies Old M. has used to cry for help is apparently responsible for COVID, as it said: “Please come help me or a virus will shut down the world.”

Margaret Howe Lovatt was a NASA researcher who had sexual encounters with a dolphin, but animals are not capable of consent, which means their interactions are considered assault. The situation is not so different from Old M. and the alien he supposedly loves. It’s impressive how far Rick & Morty is willing to go just to make their sex jokes more uncomfortable with obscure real-world references.

was a NASA researcher who had sexual encounters with a dolphin, but animals are not capable of consent, which means their interactions are considered assault. The situation is not so different from Old M. and the alien he supposedly loves. It’s impressive how far Rick & Morty is willing to go just to make their sex jokes more uncomfortable with obscure real-world references. One of the random cookies Rick chews on says his “crush” will soon give him a call. Could this be foreshadowing another episode of Season 6? It would be great to see Unity come back, or maybe get introduced to another weird person Rick had a relationship with.

