Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty, Season 6, Episode 7.

Every season of Rick and Morty must have a meta episode where the characters poke holes at the show's narrative structure. Even so, Rick and Morty has never been as meta as in Season 6, Episode 7, “Full Meta Jackrick.” In the episode, Rick and Morty get attacked by meta-narrative creatures from beyond the Fourth Wall, leading them to the dimension where narrative gimmicks come true before their eyes. It’s a wild journey leading to several montages with random images, the perfect template to let Rick and Morty be as wacky as possible.

The episode begins with a “previously” that retells what happened earlier this season. While the series has never used a “previously” before, we just came out of a long hiatus, so it’s not a stretch to imagine the montage is real. At least until we start to get glimpses of things that never happened. At first, the “previously” is just about how Beth (voiced by Sarah Chalke) had sex with her clone and how Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland) fixed his Portal Gun. However, we are soon led through a Victorian adventure with Jack the Ripper, Summer getting pregnant on her 18th birthday, meatballs falling from the sky, Jerry (voiced by Chris Parnell) dying after being stung by bees, and Rick and Morty (voiced by Roiland) solving a murder with Tony Hawk.

Rick grows suspicious of reality and begins to fight back against the previous. First, he asks Morty to marry him, and then he takes them on a honeymoon inside a sealed chamber lined with ionized deuterium, which is a narrative deterrent. Morty is too confused to follow Rick’s line of thought and takes them to Beth dying in an electric chair after being accused of releasing the bees that killed Jerry. Rick takes them back to the deuterium chamber and forces Morty to repeat “next time on Rick and Morty” as a way to break the spell and bring them back to real life, where they find out a character named Previous Leon was using poison to drain their unused potential. To escape the infinite “previously," Rick and Morty must also navigate the opening credits, which is as weird as it sounds. And if that was too meta for you, I have bad (or good) news: things will only get weirder moving forward.

Shattering the Fourth Wall

Image via Adult Swim

When Rick and Morty cross the opening credits and wake up in their garage, the scientist is determined to kill Previous Leon. Unfortunately, the creatures escape through a hole in the Fourth Wall, forcing Rick to take Morty into the Meta Layer, a dimension where there’s no difference between wordplay and reality. For instance, as soon as they get to the Meta Layer, Rick evades the “Trials” path, claiming that Previous Leon could have gone there without turning into a hero.

Rick and Morty eventually corner Previous Leon. However, as Rick is ready to pull the trigger, the creature begins to pray. Morty feels guilty, but Rick reminds him Hitler was also a Catholic. Their moral argument gets interrupted when Jesus shows up to protect Previous Leon and beat Rick and Morty to a pulp. After that, the mastermind behind Previous Leon and Jesus appears, Story Lord (voiced by Paul Giamatti), the villain from Season 4, Episode 6, "Never Ricking Morty."

As Story Lord explains, he spent a long time trapped in the Bible TV show for children Rick trapped him in their last encounter before using the power of faith to escape and come to the Meta Layer. He also brought the Jesus from all the jokes, a Jesus without God and ready to do all sorts of brutal things. Previous Leon was just the bait, a fact that Story Lord underlines by having Jesus rip out his wings. While Jesus keeps beating Rick, the scientist drops the remote he uses to break the Fourth Wall, allowing Story Lord to escape into the real world.

Previous Leon bites Jesus' ankle when all hope seems lost, taking him through an infinite “previously.” Jesus’ “previously” begins as a retelling of the New Testament, as Jesus meets Mary Magdalene, gets crucified, and rises from the dead by the third day. However, after that, Jesus realizes he’s immortal, and his story takes some interesting turns. He refuses to work with Napoleon, fights the Lock Ness monster, kills Dracula, becomes a billionaire entrepreneur, invests all his money into resuscitating Mary Magdalene, fails, asks a witch to drain his powers, and dies of old age in an asylum bed being spoon fed by a nurse named Mary. In the Meta Layer, we can see Previous Leon's powers in action, as Jesus' life force is drained and he becomes an empty husk. Rick and Morty were saved from being killed by Jesus, but they are still trapped in the Meta Layer. And to get out, they’ll need new allies.

I Love the Smell of Wordplay in the Morning

Image via Adult Swim

To escape the Meta Layer, Rick and Morty have to break into the fortress of the Self-Referential Six, a group of superheroes with powers related to meta-stories. The fortress doubles down as a prison, and Rick is certain there’s a prisoner who could help them escape. Before reaching the cell, though, Rick and Morty will have to face the Self-Referential Six.

First comes Miss Lead, slapping Rick when he least expects it. Rick activates a narrative force field, but Flash Back returns in time and discovers how Rick made the technology. Then, it’s time for Connie Tinuityerror to place barrels on the scientist's way that were definitely not there before. Rick and Morty run for their lives, but they cross paths with Protago Nick, who can turn any character into a protagonist. Rick evades his laser, which hits a guard named Marvin, who immediately becomes the star of a show named "Marvin the Cowardly Security Guy." The battle ends when Mr. Twist blows a “smash cut” grenade and teleports everyone to a room where Rick and Morty are tied in chairs. But do you know what the biggest plot twist is? There are only five members of the Self-Referential Six.

Morty forces himself to fall close to Mr. Twist and uses his teeth to explode another “smash cut” grenade. That teleports Rick and Morty next to the cell of Brett Caan, who can retcon reality itself. Brett is trapped in a cell of sports, which is the opposite of narrative. As Morty points out, since Rhett is a real name, Rhett Caan would be a better moniker. Rhett uses his powers to make it so that he is always called like that.

Rick agrees to release Rhett as he retcons their journey, so they never come to the Meta Layer. Rick even gets the butter robot from Season 1, Episode 9, "Something Ricked This Way Comes," to pull the lever to release Rhett once they are safe at home. Rhett threatens to make Rick’s life painful if he’s not released instantly. And with the arrival of the Self-Referential Six, Rick decides that Rhett has always been his friend and opens his cell. As expected, Rhett destroyed the Self-Referential Six by retconning weaknesses that turn them into easy targets. Unfortunately for Rick, Rhett also decides there’s nothing beyond the fortress, and ultimately the fortress is an orange.

Rick and Morty walk in the frozen wastelands of the Meta Layer until they are rescued by dead literary scholar Joseph Campbell. Campbell says that Rhett cannot retcon him out of existence because every story always has an old man with soup, which is a blatant lie, but it worked anyway. Previous Leon also took shelter at Campbell’s and with his help, they devise a plan. Previous Leon bites Rick so that he can give the scientist the tools needed to come back to reality. Rick is taken into a montage where he finds out Leon betrayed him, Campbell shows where he can gather narrative ores, Rick and Morty get old building a new machine, and finally, Morty gets pregnant and Rick discovers Leon didn’t betray him after all. The duo goes back to reality, where Story Lord has plotted a devious scheme.

That’s Just Lazy Writing

Image via Adult Swim

While Rick and Morty are invading the Self-Referential Six fortress, Story Lord goes to Citadel Toys, the story behind the narrative trains from where the villain comes from. There he meets his writer, a talentless man who blames executives for the failure of the toy line. As the writer reveals, executives kept asking him to shoehorn different stuff into the narrative train, which ended up being a disaster. Story Lord demands his writer to give him a motivation, and the writer is so lazy that he decides “motivation” is motivation enough for Story Lord.

After finding his new purpose, Story Lord builds a machine to drain the motivation from all the beings in the universe. Rick and Morty go stop him, with the scientist taking the villain mano-a-mano while his grandson tries to stop the writer. Empowered by motivation, Story Lord can scrub off any wound and keep going after Rick. Fortunately, the ghost of Joseph Campbell helps Morty deliver a speech that convinces the writer he’s a total failure, leading the poor man to stop the motivation machine. Powerless, Story Lord is defeated by Rick.

Story Lord begs for his life, but the ghost of Campbell says the writer should kill his creation. Rick shoves in some merchandising by making the writer use a plushie of the scientist to choke Story Lord. Rick lights the motivation drainer on fire, and everything goes back to normal. At least until the writer decides he’s actually inspired and starts to work on the worst movie idea ever. That’s show business for you, and if we know Hollywood, that movie will probably get made at some point.

Interdimensional Lost & Found

When Morty puts the Meta Glasses in Rick’s garage, he learns what each weapon and vehicle is used for regarding their narrative intentions. We have Deux Ex Machina, Chekhov's Gun, Action Enhancer, Foreshadowing, Gratuitous Violence, and Ticking Clock.

As Rick tells us, the Meta Layer is radioactive, and each second inside this dimension equals “ten Space Jam cameos.” We have to agree, there were just too many cameos in the last Space Jam movie.

cameos.” We have to agree, there were just too many cameos in the last Space Jam movie. When Jesus beats up Rick, he “does a Bane,” referencing how Bane broke Batman’s back on the comic books and Christopher Nolan ’s The Dark Knight Rises .

’s . The ghost of Joseph Campbell asks Rick to do some adventures like in the first season, which angers the scientist. It’s interesting to see how, so far, Season 6 is all about teasing a return to the basics and then just avoiding the Portal Gun travel at all costs.

During his duel with Rick, Story Lord tells the scientist to call him the “new Mr. Nimbus.” Mr. Nimbus is Rick’s nemesis, introduced in Season 5, Episode 1, “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” Story Lord needs to become way more powerful before he could dream of taking the ocean master’s place.

New episodes of Rick and Morty come to Adult Swim every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET.