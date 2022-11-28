Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 8.With only two more episodes before Season 6 of Rick and Morty comes to a close, we can be sure the series is trolling fans who hope to see some interdimensional adventures. That’s because, once again, something gets in the way of Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland) exploring the multiverse, something so nasty that the old scientist even agrees to go back to therapy.

Season 6, Episode 8, “Analyze Piss,” sees the glorious return of Susan Sarandon as the voice of Dr. Wong, the best therapist in the universe, as she forces Rick to have some character growth. It also explores how the genius scientist is a victim of his own success, and how he’s somewhat responsible for always getting into trouble with the strangest beings in the universe. “Analyze Piss” also has a special treat for fans, since Mr. Nimbus (voiced by Dan Harmon) rises from the ocean to torment Rick once again. In short, Episode 8 is another self-contained story in which Rick must reflect on his toxic behavior pattern. Even if “Analyze Piss” is not the best episode of Season 6, the show has nevertheless found a sweet spot of constant quality, instead of having huge highs and lows like in Season 5.

Paging Dr. Wong

Season 6, Episode 8 begins as Morty (voiced by Roiland) tries to hold a fort located on an island while an army of octopuses storms the beach. Meanwhile, Rick is locked in a duel against his nemesis, Mr. Nimbus. Mr. Nimbus wants to destroy the fortress, and after Rick realizes he won’t be able to win this fight, he self-destructs the building just to have a final word. Of course, since that was what Mr. Nimbus wanted, Rick’s nemesis still declares himself victorious.

Rick and Morty barely have time to breathe after Mr. Nimbus' departure before they are attacked by another villain, Cookie Magneto. Rick blasts the villain away with a laser, saying he’s sick of being a magnet for wackos who want to get fame by challenging the scientist. So, Morty suggests Rick should look into what leads all these people to go after him and reflect on his own actions. Rick, of course, is not into therapy talk. However, when a new villain, Mr. Calypso, shows up a few seconds later, the drunk genius agrees that it might be worth taking a look at it.

Determined to find a solution to his problem, Rick goes to Dr. Wong’s office and explains how he’s sick of being a target and how the universe is always going after him. Dr. Wong asks Rick to explain why he has an alien locked inside a vault, being drained dry of his fluids. Rick says he’s trying to make an example out of Mr. Calypso, to make sure no one will mess with him again in the future. Dr. Wong underlines that if Rick is always making an example out of his enemies, his strategy might not be working. Finally, the therapist suggests Rick does not engage with any weirdo who comes looking for him if only to prove her wrong. If Rick is a scientist, he should present solid data before claiming that the universe hates him. Dr. Wong is good!

Rick agrees to ignore anything trying to attack him for a week, in order to collect enough data that can prove he’s right to Dr. Wong. The Smiths are proud of the old scientist for going to therapy and working on his mental health, but it doesn’t take long for the universe to put Rick’s resolve to the test. During family dinner, a villain named Pissmaster shows up and tries to force Rick to fight him. After being ignored, Pissmaster says he’ll golden shower Summer (voiced by Spencer Grammer), which enrages Jerry (voiced by Chris Parnell). Since Rick is not available to defend the Smith Family’s honor, Jerry decides to face Pissmaster himself. And against all odds, Jerry beats Pissmaster to a pulp with a garden flamingo.

Jerry’s victory is registered in the phones of the entire neighborhood, transforming him into a celebrity. The hashtag #FlamingoDad trends and even BuzzFeed wants to publish lists for the unlikely hero. It’s not only on Earth that Jerry becomes famous, as an intergalactic society of heroes known as the Galactic Orbship enlists Jerry to become a protector of the universe, gifting him an orb of pure raw power. Jerry is thrilled to become a superhero, but he’s just too dumb to figure out by himself how to use the orb. After being bullied by the Smith family to help, Rick ends up creating a metal suit that uses the orb as a power core, allowing Jerry to destroy entire worlds with a single blast of his hand canon.

Rick warns Jerry that his unchecked use of power will only bring him misfortune. However, the universe seems to like Jerry for some reason. When Flamingo Dad departs on his first mission, to take down a Council of Space Hitlers on Zeplar Prime, Jerry inadvertently blows up the entire planet. However, the planet was empty except for the Space Hitlers, which made him stop multiple Holocausts with a single blow. Rick is enraged with Jerry’s luck and goes to therapy to show his data to Dr. Wong. Rick wants the therapist to recognize the universe hates him, but all the doctor does is point out how Space Hitlers are dead, and being careful with his own power has prevented Rick from facing unwanted adversaries. In a moment of epiphany, Rick realizes Dr. Wong was right all along, and ignoring the villains who come after him does give him less trouble. Therapy works, even for Rick.

The Yellow Knight Rises

Jerry keeps rising up in the intergalactic hero scene, being gifted a Mitsubishi Space Lancer ship he uses to fight crime. Jerry also hires the whole Smith family as his crew, and everyone flies away and leaves Rick behind with the tranquility he always wanted. And when he’s attacked by a rhyming villain, Stringbean, Rick just ignores him long enough so a hero named Doctor Buckles decides to take him down. Life can be easier if Rick decides to deescalate conflicts, and he can no longer ignore he was to blame for a good part of his misfortune.

Rick goes to a bar to celebrate his newfound wisdom but soon gets bored. Things take a turn for the worst when the people at the bar begin to watch the video of Pissmaster’s defeat, laughing at the poor villain and how he was beaten down by Flamingo Dad. Pitting Pissmaster and drawing in his own sadness, Rick decides to take some beers to the villain’s plane and mend fences. Unfortunately, when he gets there, he finds out Pissmaster killed himself by slitting his wrists in a bathtub. In his suicide note, Pissmaster also blames Jerry for his death, as all he ever wanted to do was to prove he was worth something. Pissmaster decided to challenge Rick because he hoped to be more than the worthless scum everybody thought he was, and when he couldn’t even handle a regular human challenger, Pissmaster decided to take his own life.

While Rick is at Pissmaster’s place, the villain’s daughter rings the doorbell. Consumed by guilt, Rick puts the villain’s helmet on and impersonates Pissmaster to let his daughter know everything was ok. Then, Rick comes up with a plan to give Pissmaster what he always wanted, even if in dead. Rick builds new piss-tools and uses them to become a hero, stopping robberies, rescuing kitties, and building skating rings with frozen piss in front of a hospital for terminal children. When stopping the lava from a volcano from destroying a town, Rick gets a call from Dr. Wong and explains how his next step is to plant a bomb, then pretend to have blown up saving the city, to give Pissmaster a heroic death. The therapist is proud that Rick is showing compassion for a former enemy and going out of his way to help someone else. Everything seems to be going well until Jerry gets in Rick’s way.

Since everyone loves a good comeback story, the Galactic Orbship decides to invite Pissmaster to join them. And they also want Jerry to make the formal invitation, to ensure Flamingo Dad has put his grudge behind him. Jerry gets to Orphan Island, a place with only orphans, just as Rick/Pissmaster is about to save everyone from the bomb he has planted. Rick refuses the Orb from the Galactic Orbship, and Jerry, being a stubborn egomaniac drunk with power, tries to force Pissmaster to join his team by shooting the former villain. To anyone watching, it seems like Flamingo Dad has become a villain, and is meddling with Pissmaster’s attempt to save the orphans. And that might not be the dumbest thing Jerry did in the show.

During their fight, Jerry removes Pissmaster’s helmet and finds out Rick is wearing the villain’s costume. Even so, Rick can follow through with his plan, jumping out of the suit and putting it in automatic mode so it can fly away to the horizon and be blown up with the bomb. Everyone will remember Pissmaster as a hero thanks to Rick. As for the Galactic Orbship, they come in person to check on Flamingo Dad, see Rick is wearing the Pissmaster suit, and just decide to remove both their memberships, taking Jerry’s power away.

After the shock of having his powers removed diminishes, Jerry wonders why Rick would pretend to be Pissmaster. The entire Smith family is appalled by the idea that Rick was the villain all along. To protect the Smiths from the ugly truth of Pissmaster’s suicide, Rick decides to take the blame for everything, as if he came up with the entire Pissmaster persona just to boost Jerry’s confidence. The family is proud of Rick for making an effort to help Jerry, and even if that’s not the entire truth, the scientist is indeed taking a bullet for the team. We couldn’t imagine the Rick from the first few seasons of the show doing this kind of selfless act, and it’s wonderful that things have changed. However, change is hard, and Rick cannot hold the secret alone. So, he tells Morty, and shows him Pissmaster’s suicide note. Morty is mortified (!) that Rick kept the suicide note and blows the whistle to his family. Everyone is pissed (!!) at Rick once more, and things go back to normal. Even so, we know how much trouble Rick went to to do everything he did, so Dr. Wong really got through to the scientist somehow. Yes, Rick is still making baby steps, but slow progress is better than no progress.

Interdimensional Lost & Found

There are a lot of superhero references in Season 6, Episode 8. Cookie Magneto is copying Magento from X-Men, Pissmaster is inspired by Spider-Man’s Green Goblin, Mr. Calypso is just like Superman’s villain Mister Mxyzptlk, Blagnar the Eternal from the Galactic Orbship looks a lot like the Guardians of the Universe from Green Lantern, Pissmaster’s heroic sacrifice resembles Christopher Nolan ’s The Dark Knight Rises , and there are a Riddler-Hitler and a Gorilla Grodd-Hitler at the Council of Space Hitlers.

’s , and there are a Riddler-Hitler and a Gorilla Grodd-Hitler at the Council of Space Hitlers. When he gets his Orb from the Galactic Orbship, Jerry asks if he should eat it like spinach, a clear reference to Popeye.

Jerry’s superhero war cry, “Law Flaming-go” is a wordplay with the “lawn flaming” caused by his suit jetpacks and the “Flamingo” motto of his first heroic victory. Where's the “dad” part of the war cry? Well, the war cry itself is a dad joke, so there you have it.

The Galactic Orbship is wrong. Scarlett Johansson is a worthy heroine.

New episodes of Rick and Morty come to Adult Swim every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET.