Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 6.

It’s crazy to say this about a show with talking pickles, interdimensional cable, and screaming suns, but Rick and Morty has been getting pretty nuts this season. The show has always had a bit of a meta edge to it, with fourth wall breaks happening as early as the pilot episode. Rick himself has always been pretty self-aware that he’s in a television show, in the same way that Deadpool and others do in their material. It’s part of the appeal; meta-humor is super popular. But this season has been taking the meta to a whole other level. Now, the meta-humor isn’t just used for jokes, it is textually part of the plot and deeply intertwined with character arcs.

Prior to Season 6, the meta humor was primarily for jokes and references. Comedic lamp-shading for their episodes that were primarily parodies of other things or standard pop culture referential humor. The titles of each episode were always parodied titles of other films and TV, but with the names “Rick” and/or “Morty” shoved into them. When it wasn’t a reference, is was Rick looking at the camera and having a nod and wink to being a TV show. These meta references made Rick and Morty super advertising friendly too because there was nothing stopping them from having brand deals just to make jokes about brand deals. As of now, Rick and Morty has been used to advertise most of the major fast-food chains, Pringles, Sony, Old Spice, and the list goes on. It doesn’t even feel like the show is “selling out” in any way because the fact that it’s a commercial basically becomes part of the joke.

Before the Rift

But that’s just the humor, there also has been an entire meta-layer of the show involving the ongoing plot. Through the first five seasons, Rick has had an utter disdain for any overarching plotlines, preferring standalone “classic” Rick and Morty adventures. At points, it even came across as the creators and writers of the show having contempt for having to write those continuity episodes in the first place. It even continues into the opening episode of Season 6, with Rick lamenting his cliché death in a parody of Iron Man’s opening of Avengers: Endgame. He’s so resentful about it that he tries to act as if he doesn’t know who Iron Man is, which Morty calls him out for. It’s a very strange moment of Rick being called out for being an obnoxious no-it-all, and it’s not the only time it’s happened.

In prior seasons, anytime a major arc ended, the next episode would be Rick solving everything with relative ease. Nowhere is this more noticeable in the Season 3 premiere, where Rick undid the downer (and surprisingly dramatically well-written) Season 2 finale that had Rick’s friends dying, his family being put in danger and forced into hiding, and Rick turning himself in and being sent to space jail. In the Season 3 premiere, he famously plays off his motivations as being about a discontinued McDonald’s dipping sauce from 1998 and dismantling the intergalactic governmental body that put him in prison by destroying their economy. It’s funny, but also anticlimactic, which seemed to be Rick’s goal all along.

At first, it seemed like Rick just hated these ongoing plotlines because he was being the voice of the creatives on the show who didn’t want the show to do these kinds of things. They just wanted the status quo to be reset at the end of every episode to make room for more goofs. But, no with the context of season 6, we see Rick’s disdain for the meta actually stems from his own self-hatred and fear of the consequences his actions cause.

Face the MusRick

The big plotline left open from the end of Season 5 and into Season 6 was a big rift being opened in space that could allow things from other universes to slip into Rick and Morty’s current home universe. Besides that, there was also a dangling plot thread of Rick having very little portal fluid left, preventing him and Morty from using their teleportation powers for a few episodes.

Unlike previous seasons, where Rick would just want to solve the problem as quickly as possible, most of the early episodes of Season 6 actually have him ignoring those problems as he gets closer to his family, which is the start of the character arc Rick is going through this season. Instead of wrapping up these dangling threads just so he doesn’t have to deal with the repercussions, he’s actually sitting with them and trying to figure out solutions that help him and his family.

Little Rick Sunshine

Unlike previous seasons, just about every episode this season is either about Rick helping out one of his family members or other people, or being confronted with his own character faults. In “Bethic Twinstinct," he actually gave his daughter advice and supported her as best he could as she… fell in love with her clone… OK, yes, it is an uncomfortable situation, to say the least, but the moment showed a lot of character growth for Rick. In other episodes, he put trust in Summer to solve an issue with the Night Family. He tried to fix the legacy of an enemy who died, so his family could remember him fondly. He helped Jerry with his fortune cookie curse, showing that he’s even growing to have a soft spot for the one person in the family he previously showed nothing but contempt for.

In the most recent episode, “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort”, Rick actually gets a bit hurt from Morty calling him out for his more toxic traits. He spends the episodes trying to help Morty problem-solve and listens to him, and when Morty screws up Rick doesn’t even chastise him. You spend the entire episode thinking it’s going to be some kind of “gotcha” and Rick was just messing with Morty the entire time, but the “gotcha” never happens. Rick is legitimately just being a good grandfather to Morty.

This kind of character growth has been unprecedented for him in previous years. It’s showing an extra layer of complexity to the character that the writers haven’t been able to delve into before. Who knew that Rick was even capable of doing things like going to therapy and seeking help seriously? This character arc even extends to the metaplot happening this season.

Spider-Mort: Across the Rickerverse

The big meta plot happening this season has actually been about the metaplot of the show. Seeing it written out like that is a bit confusing but in the context of the show, it makes complete sense. It starts with Rick ignoring the Rift and portal travel because it’s allowing him to spend more time with his family. He only actively gets annoyed when others fix his problems for him, which started with “Juricksic Mort” where dinosaurs landed on the Earth, who are much more technologically advanced and smarter than Rick and just start solving the world's problems. This includes closing the Rift for Rick, who instantly gets annoyed because they could’ve dragged that out at least a couple of episodes longer to get a two-parter plot out of it. This is something Rick never would have said in previous seasons since it would’ve been freeing him from the consequences of his own actions.

In the following episode, “Full Meta Jackrick,” Rick takes Morty to fight against these superpowered beings meant to represent different aspects of writing. The villain of the episode is Story Lord, who returns from the story train episode (which was actually written by Ant-Man and the Wasp screenwriter, Jeff Loveness). Story Lord’s whole goal in the episode is to discover a motivation, and he kidnaps the writer of his episode to write him a better motivation, which ends up just being that he’s looking for motivation. (Everyone else thinks is derivative and kinda lame.) It's a weird episode where Rick is forced to face his own continuity. He can’t just be doing better with his family and putting in an effort as he has been; he must face his own issues as well, which is what Story Lord ends up doing.

In previous episodes, Rick’s lack of caring about the meta stemmed from a place of self-hatred and apathy. He didn’t want to be held down by anything. And now, he fights against the people attempting to take that away from him because he wants to be better, for the sake of his family. So is Rick and Morty getting too meta? Nah, not really, at least from a story perspective. It's just moving the characters forward in the most bonkers way possible, in a way that only Rick and Morty can.