With the finale of the sixth season of Rick and Morty upon us, there is a lot to look back on with fondness. Fans can be satisfied with the new direction that the cartoon has decided to take. The most notable shift in this season of Rick and Morty occurred a couple of weeks ago with the absurdly meta episode "Full Meta Jackrick," where it took advantage of its unsubtle subtext to be upfront with the audience, indicating the new direction it would take and the benefits of this decision. Since this announcement, Rick and Morty has stayed true to its word.

"Full Meta Jackrick" Is a Pivotal 'Rick and Morty' Episode

"Full Meta Jackrick" was the ultimate pivot into a new direction. Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland) uses his battles and the events of the episode, especially his insults towards the hilariously named character Previous Leon, to essentially tell the audience that Rick and Morty will not conform to a serialized structure. There was great anticipation surrounding the build-up of events with Evil Morty, and its resolution may have felt unsatisfying for many. However, Rick argues that by not tying itself down to one long continuous journey, Rick and Morty has more freedom and opportunity to develop satisfyingly. Rick breaks the fourth wall frequently in this episode, looking toward the camera and directly at the viewer to make the declaration.

Rick and Morty makes a statement of intent here and, even though the main excitement towards the show over the past few seasons was the serialized storyline, declares that path invaluable. The showrunners acknowledge that Rick and Morty could go down that path to appease those tuning in simply for satisfying resolutions to a complex narrative that takes deep thought and planning, but this would likely still result in loopholes, so it's best to ignore that option. By focusing on episodic tales that are largely unrelated, they don't have to constantly check whether everything that proceeds and follows the next episode is linear and progressive and logical, and, ultimately, restricted. Without bending their narrative, they can explore all new types of relationships and character arcs that don't necessarily need to be resolved in one plotted climactic scene, but can be examined gradually and holistically in different circumstances. The two episodes of Rick and Morty since this unshackling have proved that and have provided us with what may not have been expected: an improved Rick.

'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Is Giving Us a Glimpse at a New Rick

Both "Analyze Piss" and "A Rick in King Mortur's Mort" showed a more open-minded Rick than ever before. In the first of these two most recent Rick and Morty episodes, Rick is willing to meet with Dr. Wong (voiced by guest star Susan Sarandon), who challenges him intellectually and helps him realize the emotional growth he is undergoing. Instead of giving in to every challenge he faces and continuing his spiral into regretful actions, he ignores challenges and leaves the limelight. Of course, there are added complications in this eighth episode, and Rick falters at the end by revealing to Morty the dark secret of Piss Master's suicide. But he came closer than ever before. It also feels understandable at the end of a journey that involved Rick constantly trying to do the right thing that he felt the need to confide in his trusty teenage companion, in spite of the broader implications of his reveal. Rick's transformation in this episode of Rick and Morty is significant, unique, incomplete, without a deadline, and, best of all, it isn't rushed.

In the ninth episode of this season of Rick and Morty, that previous growth is sustained. For the first time in six seasons, there is a feeling that Rick is trying to change his automatic responses and behaviors. His treatment of Morty in the episode is supportive — and eerily so. Morty, like the audience, assumes that his genius grandfather is proving some point or waiting for the best moment to shove Morty's mistakes right back in his face, but he doesn't. He explains to Morty how he is appalled at the state of their relationship, the critical relationship of the show, and wants to stop the negative assumptions Morty has towards him that cause him to act out. This distinctly contrasts with previous episodes of Rick and Morty (revisit "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender" for a prime example of its antithesis).

Whereas before, Rick would stop at nothing to tear Morty's hopes and dreams to shreds to prove a point, now, he is trying to support his hopeful acts. The similarity between this episode of Rick and Morty and its predecessor is the heightened passivity of Rick. He takes a backseat in Morty's adventure and simply offers a helping hand as needed. Morty is allowed to learn about tradition and the vulnerability of societal structure on his own terms and even finds himself genuinely and emotionally connecting to Rick. With Rick willing to work on himself, Morty will be allowed to flourish, too, and step out of his boozy shadow.

Rick still has not lost his quick, often cruel wit and has not just become a beaming source of light and support overnight. He still has flaws and acts arrogantly and with contempt, but there is a clear desire to make a permanent change within himself. Here, Rick and Morty has struck a brilliant balance because it will be able to include what viewers love so much, which is the humor and capabilities of Rick, but they can also invest in his journey to become a better person, all without a deadline. Rick's origin story has been revisited this season and will likely offer the closest thing to a form of serialization in the future.

Surely, the Rick who is responsible for so much pain in Rick C-137's life will be seen again. Perhaps he will be defeated. Perhaps he will be ignored. Regardless, there is no rush for Rick and Morty to build up to a showdown anytime soon. Fans can sit back and enjoy the pioneering, creative, hilarious show, all while knowing that while the episodes aren't following one narrative track, the characters are growing all the same. Like Rick, Rick and Morty can keep improving while maintaining its most admirable qualities.