The fifth season of Rick and Morty concluded on September 2021, leaving fans hungry for almost an entire year. But the sociopathic scientist, Rick, and his timid grandson, Morty, are picking up where they left off as Adult Swim, a midnight cable television channel for adults, announced that the long-awaited sixth season of Rick and Morty will air internationally, beginning Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen shared in a statement that revealed producing Season 6 of the show was a challenge since it is more than just a popular show—it's a global phenomenon. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

Since its launch in 2013, Rick and Morty has garnered a passionate fanbase and gradually became one of Adult Swim's most popular and successful shows both domestically and internationally. The comedy series has been viewed over 10 billion times across streaming, digital, and linear media. It was also the top comedy on U.S. cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), the Emmy-award-winning animated comedy series follows the story of Rick Sanchez, a genius scientist who often drags his daughter Beth's family into intergalactic and dangerous escapades across the universe.

Related: Adidas Launches X Speedportal Boots With Help From Rick and Morty

Premiering this September 4th, the official Rick and Morty page also shared the news via Twitter, stating they are "ripped and ready." The official description for season six reads: “It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.”

Adult Swim acquired a massive 70-episode renewal of the successful series in May 2018, while a spin-off, Ricky and Morty: The Anime, directed by Takashi Sanok, previously received a series order from Adult Swim back in May. So, when season six arrives, fans can still expect more Rick and Morty content for the years to come.

The voices behind the popular show include Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), Spencer Grammer (Greek), and Roiland. Harmon and Roiland also serve as the show's executive producers. There are no more specifics available at this time, including how many episodes will make the sixth season of Rick and Morty. But, as October approaches, you can be sure that the Collider team will provide additional updates.

Check out the trailer for the previous season below: