They won't say it, so we will: a very happy "wubba lubba dub dub" to you, because Adult Swim just released a new trailer for the hotly anticipated Season 6 of Rick and Morty just a month ahead of the season premiere. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the cosmic mess of the new season, including all of the Sanchez/Smith family drama, which will premiere on Adult Swim on September 4. You can stream Seasons 1 through 5 on HBO Max now.

The trailer starts, as so many Rick and Morty episodes do, en media res, with Morty and Rick sitting with their back against a wall, in the middle of a laser gun fight with an unknown foe. Rick calls on his trusty ship to play a song to pump up their spirits. "Paranoid" by Black Sabbath begins playing over a series of looks into various disastrous situations, from Rick saying that the family is about to "vanish from reality" which, by the way, is different from dying, to Rick and Summer discussing escape methods in Die Hard/

Rick and Morty originally premiered on Adult Swim in 2013. The series follows Rick Sanchez and his daily space, time, and dimensional travels with his grandson Morty. The show also follows his relationship with his highly intelligent horse surgeon daughter, his hapless son-in-law, and his granddaughter Summer and how his garage-based lab and tendency to bring his work home with him impacts the entire family. The series, which takes a sitcom format, was almost immediately a cult success. In the nine years since it originally premiered, however, it has taken on a life of its own as a cultural phenomenon.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: 'Rick and Morty' Main Characters Ranked by Intelligence

Rick and Morty is created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. The main voice cast for the series includes Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez, Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith, Maurice LaMarche as Morty, and Kari Wahlgren as Jessica. The series has proven to be bot ha critical and commercial success, spawning endless lines of merch, licensed products, and a whole catalog of Funko Pops.

It's less than a month now until the sixth season premieres on Adult Swim on September 4, so you might want to catch up on the show, which is now on HBO Max. And you can also check out the new trailer below.