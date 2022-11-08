Adult Swim has released a new Rick and Morty trailer ahead of the return of Season 6. The series entered a hiatus on October 9 after airing six episodes, with the four remaining episodes set to release weekly starting on November 20.

At the end of Season 5 of Rick and Morty, Evil Morty (voiced by Justin Roiland) completes his master plan to break the Central Finite Curve, a collection of universes where Rick (voiced by Roiland) is the smartest being alive. Evil Morty used the rift to escape to a universe where Rick doesn’t exist, but his plan broke the scientist’s warping technology, trapping the Smith family into a single universe. So far, Season 6 has proved that the series can be wacky even without interdimensional travel. This season also invented a lot in character development, with the entire Smith family getting their chance to shine. However, since Episode 6 fixed the rift and put Central Finite Curve back together, the four remaining episodes promise to take Rick and Morty into new interdimensional adventures.

The new trailer teases some of the adventures Rick and Morty will face for the remaining Season 6. For instance, there are human-like insects and alien fungi threatening to wipe out humanity. There’s also an army of octopuses fighting Morty, which gives us hopes Mr. Nimbus (voiced by Dan Harmon) is coming back for Season 6. Finally, the trailer also teases things will get so out of control that Rick will ask Dr. Wong for help, with means Susan Sarandon is back to voice the psychologist.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: 7 Best ‘Rick and Morty’ Plotlines We Hope Develop Further in Season 6

Rick and Morty's Hiatus Tradition

Season 6 is not the first time the series took an unannounced time out right in the middle of a season. Season 5 of Rick and Morty debuted on Adult Swim on June 20, with weekly episodes coming out every Sunday. Unfortunately for fans, the series took a break after August 8, with Adult Swim announcing it would merge the last two episodes into the season finale on September 5. This year, we were surprised to find out the season was split in two, with four episodes pushed to November and December. At least we hope so, since nothing prevents Adult Swim from taking a second hiatus before Season 6’s finale.

Despite having an unorthodox release strategy, Rick and Morty remains one of Adult Swim’s most successful series ever. Season 6 is part of the 70-episode renewal deal signed by Adult Swim in 2018, which also comprises Seasons 4 and 5. So, if Rick and Morty keep delivering 10-episode seasons, we have at least four more seasons of interdimensional adventures ahead of us.

Season 6 of Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim on November 20. A new episode is expected to premiere every Sunday after that. Check out the new trailer below.