Adult Swim's beloved animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty is finally returning for its sixth season. Created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Acceptable TV), the show initially revolves around a cynical scientist named Rick and his anxious grandson Morty going on a wide variety of misadventures across time and space, but the ending of Season 5 opens up plenty of possibilities for where this series might go next. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that explains everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 6, including when it comes out, what the plot might entail, and how the franchise will continue.

When Will Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere?

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on September 4, 2022, at 11 PM EST on Adult Swim. In past seasons, episodes could be released more than a week apart, and that may be the case for this season as well.

How Many Episodes Are There in Rick and Morty Season 6?

Rick and Morty Season 6 is made up of ten episodes, just like every other season besides the first, which is made up of eleven episodes including the pilot.

Here are the episode titles for Season 6:

Episode 1: "Bethic Twinstinct"

Episode 2: "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation"

Episode 3: "Full Meta Jackrick"

Episode 4: "Final Destination"

Episode 5: "Rick: A Mort Well Lived"

Episode 6: "Night Family"

Episode 7: "A Rick in King Mortur's Mort"

Episode 8: "Solaricks"

Episode 9: "Analyze Piss"

Episode 10: "Juricksic Mort"

Similar to many previously released Rick and Morty episodes, these titles contain pop culture references to a vast array of movies and TV shows such as Basic Instinct and Night Gallery. However, parody titles for past episodes also relate to their corresponding narratives, and these new ones may follow suit. For example, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation," which parodies the title of the classic 1989 film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, could see Rick and Morty partaking in a Christmas vacation that goes horribly wrong. We'll just have to wait and find out.

Watch the Rick and Morty Season 6 Trailer

The first promo for Rick and Morty Season 6, which was released on August 5, 2022, doesn't reveal anything noteworthy. This thirty-second teaser begins with a recap of the last season and ends with the titular characters telling the narrator to stop talking while they stare at a big red sign that says "SPOILER."

Another promo titled "A Citadel Secret," which was released the next day, reveals slightly more about this new season. The fifteen-second clip opens on a giant green egg housed in a lab. However, the lab starts to fall apart, and the glass container holding the egg begins to crack, all while an orchestral version of "For the Damaged Coda" by Blonde Redhead plays in the background. This trailer then displays the website rickandmorty.com, which in turn displays a countdown for an event called "Wormageddon." No details are currently known about this event, but it could somehow factor into the plot of Season 6.

The first official trailer, which was released on August 11, 2022, is perhaps the most in-depth look at the season so far. This 105-second preview depicts several crazy moments that involve police chases, Wolverine claws, Die Hard references, and so much more, all while the classic rock song "Paranoid" by Black Sabbath plays throughout.

Who's in the Voice Cast of Rick and Morty Season 6?

All the voice actors from the past five seasons are guaranteed to return for this new season. Justin Roiland once again voices both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (and other characters that are yet to be revealed). The longtime voices for the rest of the family also return, which include Chris Parnell (30 Rock) as Rick's son-in-law / Morty's father Jerry, Spencer Grammer (As the World Turns) as Rick's granddaughter / Morty's sister Summer, and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Rick's daughter / Morty's mother Beth (and her maybe clone / maybe original self Space Beth).

No other talent has been announced at this time, but past seasons have included guest appearances from high-profile celebrities such as Alison Brie, Timothy Olyphant, and Taika Waititi as well as well-known voice actors such as Kari Wahlgren, Tom Kenny, Maurice LaMarche.

What Is Rick and Morty Season 6 About?

The official plot synopsis for Rick and Morty Season 6 is as follows:

It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.

As a refresher, Season 5 ends with a Morty variant named Evil Morty destroying the Citadel of Ricks, an interdimensional safe haven for Ricks and Mortys across the multiverse, and more importantly, the Central Finite Curve, an overbearing collection of alternate universes where Rick is the smartest being alive and frequently mistreats his Morty, allowing Evil Morty to escape to a universe where no Ricks can abuse him and making the portal gun of the show's Rick (also known as Rick C-137) inoperable. It will be interesting to see how he and the show's Morty, who is not from Dimension C-137, bounce back from the ending of Season 5.

Roiland also told IGN in 2022 that Season 6 will be "more canonical" and has a good "point of entry" episode. Maybe the egg in the "Wormaggedon" promo hatched due to the destruction of the Citadel, and it's the point of entry Harmon is referring to? After all, "For the Damaged Coda" is the unofficial theme song of Evil Morty. Nevertheless, this is great news for fans who were sick of seasons with mostly one-off episodes.

Will There Be More Seasons of Rick and Morty After Season 6?

Roiland announced in 2018 that Adult Swim had ordered seventy new episodes of Rick and Morty. Since then, twenty episodes (or two seasons) have been released, meaning that fifty more episodes (or five seasons) are on their way--unless of course Adult Swim extends the deal even further.

What About the Rick and Morty Anime Spinoff?

For those who don't know, Adult Swim announced in May 2022 that a Rick and Morty anime spinoff is in the works. Appropriately titled Rick and Morty: The Anime, this new show comes from Tower of God director Takashi Sano, who already made the anime shorts Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil). Also on board is Telecom Animation Film, whose anime work includes hit shows such Tower of God, Lupin the 3rd Part II, and Shenmue the Animation as well as work on classic movies such as Akira, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away. Moreover, the ten-episode spinoff will be its own thing yet still adapt themes and events from the original series. As of this writing, Rick and Morty: The Anime has not been given a release date, but it will premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max (or whatever streaming service HBO Max is absorbed into).