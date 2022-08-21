The Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty has been widely lauded by critics and fans alike, and has built a cult following over its past five seasons. Now, just in time for Season 6 of the wacky science-fiction animated sitcom, fans will be able to join the show's festivities in an all-new interactive TV experience.

The event will be known as Wormageddon, and, according to Adult Swim, will be a "bridge episode" to connect the end of Season 5 with the upcoming Season 6. Wormageddon will be a "living" event that will challenge viewers to an in-person and international scavenger hunt that will span across every continent except Antarctica - and within the plot of the show, help Rick and Morty to battle a ferocious alien worm following the destruction of the Citadel. The treasure hunt will consist of 14 scenes that show off the worm's path of destruction around the world. Viewers must use these scenes to discover where on Earth these scenes take place, with Adult Swim saying that they can be found in at least seven different countries. These 14 locations (nine of which are hidden and must be found via clues) will be slowly unveiled over the course of the next two weeks.

Adult Swim said that the first fan to correctly find each location will recieve a life-sized golden statue of Rick's head. While the contest will not officially begin until Aug. 22, the network gave fans a bit of a teaser by revealing the first location: the Casa de Cultura Jesús Reyes Heroles in Mexico City, where a massive 13 foot statue of Rick and Morty characters Beth Smith and Supernova has been erected.

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices both of title characters, told USA Today that Wormageddon would be "really, really cool and exciting." Roiland added, "The engagement side of it with the fans, and the hunt on a global level of trying to find these locations is just really insane in the coolest way, and I'm excited to see what the reaction is going to be." The show's other co-creator, Dan Harmon, echoed a similar sentiment, saying that it was "a global story that unfolds mysteriously and dramatically...Wormageddon is Adult Swim's way of putting fans that want to participate inside a living episode while they patiently wait for Season 6 to drop."

The treasure hunt comes at a time when anticipation has been off the charts for the upcoming sixth season of the smash-hit comedy. Following the foibles of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith, Rick and Morty has won two Primetime Emmy Awards since its 2013 debut, and has cemented itself as one of Adult Swim's tentpole shows. The show was the top comedy across any cable network in the U.S. in 2017, 2019 and 2021. According to Adult Swim, Rick and Morty has been viewed globally across all platforms more than 10 billion times.

Season 6 of Rick and Morty will premiere on Sept. 4 on Adult Swim, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The Mexico City teaser video for Wormageddon can be seen below: