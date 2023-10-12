The Big Picture Mr. Poopy Butthole returns in the upcoming season of Rick and Morty, but he's not as happy as before.

In a new clip, Mr. Poopy Butthole is shown dealing with depression and substance abuse, blaming Beth for shooting him in the past.

The mystery behind the new voice cast for Rick and Morty will be revealed in the first episode of the upcoming season, with new actors replacing Justin Roiland.

It's almost time for Rick and Morty to return with new adventures for Season 7. Now, Collider can exclusively present the first few moments from the next installment of the show. After years of not seeing his optimism in an episode of the series, Mr. Poopybutthole has returned, but he he's not doing so hot compared to when he was introduced in the second season of the Adult Swim animated comedy. More about the new status of his life will be revealed when Rick and Morty come back to television on October 15, with a very important mission ahead of them.

When Mr. Poopybutthole first appeared on the show, he was, unfortunately, meeting the Smith family when their house was infested with parasitic aliens that altered their memories. To feed on their minds, the aliens made them believe that they had known each other for a long time, making characters like Summer (Spencer Grammer) and Beth (Sarah Chalke) insecure about their own memories. Filled with anxiety due to the situation, Beth shot Mr. Poopybutthole, only to discover that he was a real friend of the family and not a parasite who wanted to kill her.

The new clip from the upcoming episode, titled "How Poopy Got His Poop Back", shows the character dealing with depression and substance abuse. To justify his current condition, he blames Beth for mercilessly shooting him a while back, only for the worried mother to apologize repeatedly for what she did. Meanwhile, Jerry (Chris Parnell) is in the kitchen attempting to negotiate with Mr. Poopybutthole's drug dealer.

'Rick and Morty' Keeps Up the Mystery Behind New Voice Cast

After the controversy involving Justin Roiland that took place earlier this year, the team behind Rick and Morty decided they would continue making the show without him, despite the fact he voiced the titular characters for six seasons. Adult Swim has found actors to replace him, but their names won't be revealed until the credits roll on the first episode of the upcoming seventh season. In a matter of days, the world will know who will voice Rick Sanchez and his grandson for the remainder of the series, with at least forty new episodes left to be released as part of the huge contract Adult Swim signed with series creator Dan Harmon back in 2018.

You can check out Collider's exclusive clip from the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 7 below, before the show returns to Adult Swim on October 15.