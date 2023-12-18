The Big Picture The seventh season of Rick and Morty will be available on Max on January 22, introducing new voices for the titular characters.

The season explores Rick's dark past and his quest to find the killer of his original family, leading to a climatic confrontation.

Rick's perspective changes throughout the season, allowing him to appreciate his family more and enjoy saving Jerry from hurting himself.

The seventh season of Rick and Morty will be added to Max's streaming catalog on January 22, after the last episode of the installment was aired on Adult Swim last night. After the seventh season introduced Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden as the new voices of the titular characters, Rick and Morty traveled across the multiverse while the scientist confronted dark mysteries from his past. In the meantime, the pair also lived through a couple of the irreverent adventures they've been known for over the years. Nothing was going to stop Rick and Morty, ten years after the first season of their story premiered.

Since its third season began, the show created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland teased a tragic backstory for Rick that involved an alternate version of himself killing his original family. In recent years, Rick and Morty has made it clear that it actually happened, and that Rick's been obsessed with finding the killer ever since. When the sixth season came to a close a year ago, Rick stated that he was done running from his past, and he asked Morty to help him find the man who took his wife and daughter from him. The stage was set for a climactic confrontation.

Even if Rick loves spending time with Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Summer (Spencer Grammer), he still needed to find the villain who killed his family in his original timeline. The fight finally took place during the seventh season, allowing Rick to discover what life could be beyond the drive to take down his nemesis. The new perspective given to him even allowed Rick to enjoy saving Jerry (Chris Parnell) from accidentally hurting himself occasionally, as the inventor comes to accept the fact that he needs his family more than anything in the world.

Who Voices Rick and Morty Now?

After Justin Roiland found himself stuck in the middle of a controversy in recent years, the team behind Rick and Morty decided that they would carry on with the series without him, even if he had been voicing both Rick and Morty for six seasons at that point. After a wide search that included thousands of candidates, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden were selected as the new voices of the dynamic duo, setting the stage for a new age of their adventures. Both Cardoni and Belden are set to return in upcoming seasons of the show, as the production team continues to enjoy the massive 70-episode renewal given to Rick and Morty in 2018.

The seventh season of Rick and Morty arrives on Max on January 22.