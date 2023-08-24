The Big Picture Rick and Morty Season 7 returns on October 15, with new voice actors for the dynamic duo yet to be announced.

After a tumultuous break between seasons that saw Justin Roiland ousted amid domestic violence charges, the date is set for Rick and Morty to make their return for Season 7. Adult Swim revealed that their dynamic duo will begin going on adventures throughout the multiverse once again on October 15, though they're still holding back on announcing who will take the place of Roiland in the lead roles.

Rick and Morty Season 7 looks to follow up on a plot point introduced all the way back in Season 3. Following his incarceration at the hands of the Galactic Federation, he revealed his "fake" backstory of how he invented the portal gun to jump to another universe after Rick Prime killed his wife and a young Beth. In Season 5, however, he revealed to Morty that it was no lie and that his urge to get revenge has been eating away at him for years. The first teaser for the upcoming season even reaffirmed his desire to kill Rick Prime and finally bring himself peace.

On top of that overarching story, Season 7 promises plenty of adventures with the whole Smith family, teasing a storyline involving Jerry, an evil Summer, and a potential return to high school which has increasingly taken a backseat in favor of Rick and Morty's many adventures over the years. The synopsis pokes a little fun at fans waiting for the announcement of new voice actors, adding that "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever." Unlike Solar Opposites, which also had to handle replacing Roiland with Dan Stevens, whoever takes over as the pair will be soundalikes to their original voices.

Who Returns for Season 7 of Rick and Morty?

With Roiland gone, Dan Harmon will steer the good ship Rick and Morty into the future as it looks to fill its 70-episode order. Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer are back as Jerry, Beth and Space Beth, and Summer Smith respectively. There's no word on which of the many recurring voice actors and respective characters will appear in Season 7 but expect plenty more celebrity guest stars stepping in for the ten-episode run.

In addition to the main series, Rick and Morty fans also have a full anime spinoff series to look forward to later this year on Max which looks colorful and delightful if the first clip from San Diego Comic-Con is any indication. Following up on the series's anime-styled shorts, Studio Deen, the studio behind hits like Rurouni Kenshin, Kono Subarashii, and Higurashi: When They Cry, is producing the show with Telecom Animation Film for Adult Swim which will follow the adventures of the Smith family including Morty and his samurai/mad scientist uncle Rick in a timeline separate from that of the parent series. Tower of God's Takashi Sano will return as the series director.

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on October 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. The new season will also be available to stream on Max in 2024. Check out the teaser below.