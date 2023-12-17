Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 7.

The Big Picture Season 7 of Rick and Morty breaks the show's own rules by having an episode without Rick.

There is an argument to be made that the episode without Rick is a nice change of pace due to its lighthearted nature, but the episode also feels like it's missing something by taking out one of the two central protagonists.

Rick is essential to the show, and his absence feels unsettling, raising the question of who Morty is without him.

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty follows the adventures of a 14-year-old boy and his grandpa. The hook that has made this simple premise so successful is the unorthodox relationship between this familial pair — one in which Rick (Ian Cardoni)'s paternal instincts are severely lacking, leading to hilarious situations that leave Morty (Harry Belden) as the butt of the joke. This dynamic is important to the show, becoming the control in measuring Rick and Morty's character development independently. Apart from this, their interactions are simply hilarious and integral to the bones of the show, so much so that it's hard to consider an episode without them.

'Rise of Numbericons: The Movie' Is the First Episode Without Rick Sanchez

Rick and Morty is known for thinking outside the box and pushing boundaries, which is the reason why it is such a fundamental and groundbreaking animated sitcom of this generation. However, Season 7 has demonstrated that the disregard for general sitcom rules applies to its self-made perimeters too. Episode 8, entitled "Rise of Numbericons: The Movie," is the first episode in all 7 seasons without Rick. The episode follows a battle between letters and numbers, bringing back Ice-T (Dan Harmon) who first appeared in one of the most iconic episodes of the show, Season 2’s "Get Schwifty."

Throughout the light episode, the anticipation for Rick’s appearance grows, but never comes to fruition, and thus it is the first episode without Rick Sanchez. "Rise of Numbericons: The Movie" instead focuses on a singular storyline that follows the Ice-T character and Alphabetrium that we were first introduced to in "Get Schwifty." The episode opens with the post-credits scene of "Get Schwifty," with Ice-T returning to his home planet as the Numbericons strike. The Numbericons attack Ice/Water-T's planet, to which he enlists the help of Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson) and Morty.

Can a 'Rick and Morty' Episode Without Rick Really Work?

This raises the question of whether an episode without Rick can be successful. It seems like an attempt at fleshing out the least interesting thing about the Season 2 episode, which is weakened even further without Rick. But on the other hand, its lighthearted nature is reminiscent of the earlier episodes, which is a nice reprieve from the heavier, overarching narrative of Prime Rick. Regardless, it is a big change and raises the question of whether Rick is essential to a decent Rick and Morty episode. As mentioned earlier, Rick and Morty's dynamic is why this simple premise of a grandpa and grandson works so well — because who are Morty and the Smiths really without their patriarch, who also happens to be the smartest person in the universe? Would it just be another animated family sitcom like any other?

Additionally, off the back of some great episodes of Season 7, "Rise of Numbericons: The Movie" is under more pressure than simply being the first episode without Rick. Episode 4 of Season 7 was a stand-out, "That's Amorte," a classic Rick and Morty adventure that considers tough ethical questions involving humans and spaghetti. The following episode, "Unmortricken," was a big turning point. Rick finally comes face to face with his seasons-long nemesis, Prime Rick, who killed his wife Diane (Kari Wahlgren) in all universes. It is an extremely pivotal moment, its violence and sadness feeling monumental for the show. Rick beats Prime Rick to death, leaving him barely recognizable, and with Rick himself covered in blood. As it was violent, it was solemn and had a heavy shift in tone in a way that we hadn't seen before. From this to Episode 8, it feels as though it is an entirely new season, and the disconnect is noticeable. From Rick undergoing severe character introspection to his absence entirely, it does make us wonder what Rick and Morty has in store for us next.

Rick Is Essential to Every Part of 'Rick and Morty'

Without minimizing the Smiths, it is a fair assumption that Rick Sanchez is absolutely integral to the evolution of each and every character. He has single-handedly brought on the most challenges and exposed the family to everything the universe has to offer — from mega-tree seeds, purge planets, intergalactic war and unrest, to name a few, which have undoubtedly shaped Morty, Summer (Spencer Grammer), Beth (Sarah Chalke), and Jerry (Chris Parnell) into the people we are watching in Season 7. On top of this, the dynamic between Rick and Morty is a highlight of every episode — their hilarious back-and-forths are a defining factor in the series. Without Rick, this dynamic and layer to Morty's character is lacking, thus, his absence feels unsettling and almost unfinished. We beg to ask, who is Morty without Rick? And is Rick and Morty worth watching without Rick?

Well, Rick and Morty without Rick is the show proving once again that they aren't prisoners of their own formula. Evocative of Season 6's "Full Meta JackRick," it is clear that the show and the writers are unwilling to conform and are more likely instead to go left field even if that means a risky reception; i.e. "Rise of Numbericons: The Movie." This alteration and diversion from the Season 7 story arc make us believe that Rick and Morty is transforming into something new and more so, something completely unpredictable.

"Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" left us waiting for the familiar, blue-haired grandpa to show up on our screens with some witty remark — there to save the day or even appear back in the Smith household watching some intergalactic cable. Rick's absence reminds us of what makes the show so well-loved — and that his non-appearance, even for only 1 episode, affects what we know of Rick and Morty. This change continues to prove that Season 7 is as unpredictable as ever. From new voice actors, early season references, and conquering as arch-nemesis, this season and the future of Rick and Morty is entirely undetermined.

Catch the Season 7 finale of Rick and Morty tonight on Adult Swim. Previous seasons are available to stream on Max.

