Something didn’t feel quite right with the first few episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7. They weren’t bad by any measure, but they lacked the warm, syrupy ingredient that was Morty (Harry Belden). Season 7, Episode 5 finally takes us back to the leafy comfort of a classic Rick and Morty adventure with “That's Amorte.” It feels very nostalgic, reminiscent of the show's early seasons, before the whole Pickle Rick and incest baby debacle. It weaves Rick and Morty’s signature wacky space antics into something poignant and thought-provoking, already standing out as the best episode of Season 7 so far.

What Is "That’s Amorte" About?

The episode starts with the Smith family enjoying spaghetti made by Rick (Ian Cardoni) on Thursday, which appears to have become somewhat ritualistic. But it’s Rick behind the spaghetti, so, of course, there’s a dead alien involved in the mix. In this case, the lip-smacking spaghetti is literally extracted from the innards of a person who committed suicide. As Rick explains, when people on this alien's planet unalive themselves, “their cortisol increases the starch content in their bloodstream, changing their intestine into one long spaghetti noodle, and the surrounding tissues into a spicy-sweet hematoma, that we would call a bolognese.” We don’t really understand half of it, but we trust Rick on this one. Morty is guilt-ridden, though he still finds the spaghetti irresistible. In a bid to clear his conscience, he arrives at the funeral of a person he’d recently eaten and offers a eulogy about how the deceased's intestines helped the Smith family bond.

When the president of this planet learns that her suicidal citizen’s organs are a much-coveted delicacy in the galaxy, her greed antler tingles — and she comes up with a policy that legalizes euthanasia if the patients consent to be eaten afterward. Before you know it, the planet has clients from all over the galaxy lining up to buy the sweet, suicidal spaghetti. The money is pouring in, but there’s one problem: The demand for human spaghetti has skyrocketed, but the number of suicidal people remains the same. So, the planet starts incentivizing suicide by creating a dreadfully depressive atmosphere complete with gray sun, shitty reality shows, and scenic suicide spots. Thus ensues a series of miscalculated solutions ranging from clones that refuse to become spaghetti to insentient blobs of meat designed to do the same. Yet, none of it works. Finally, Rick telecasts the entire life of an ordinary man named Fred, whose complex existence makes the very idea of human spaghetti appalling. Morty sums it up best when he says, “you couldn’t change everyone’s taste, but you could make it distasteful.” In the end, we see that the Smiths have discarded spaghetti in favor of Salisbury steak, but this time they vow never to ask Rick where the delicious meat comes from.

Fred’s Life Montage Is An Absolute Tear-Jerker in 'Rick and Morty' Season 7

Rick and Morty has always been exceptionally good at providing shocking and moving montages. But of all the montages we’ve seen, it’s Fred’s that takes the cake. From Fred’s memories, we get to see the crucial moments of his life: as a baby assembling this planet's equivalent of LEGO blocks and dipping his fingers in a jar of jam, and as a teenager passionate about buildings and in love with his girlfriend. He fails out of architecture college and sinks into depression as Amber moves on. We see him frustrated at his failures and his eventual comeback with a business idea that revolves around his own trademarked version of LEGOs. Later, he reconnects with Amber, who is married with kids, and they rekindle their romance as Amber gets a divorce and moves in with Fred. Finally, Amber passes away as Fred puts a jar of jam and a building blueprint over her grave.

The montage is only three minutes long, but it’s enough to make you feel like you know Fred, and it’s enough to make you tear up at the raw, humane beauty of his life. Rick and Morty not only understands the turbulent trajectory of an ordinary life filled with unfair, inexplicable ups and downs; it’s also smart enough to convey it authentically. Most montages have a way of looking at lives from a vast distance which makes them appear smooth and shaped. But Rick and Morty peers in and finds beauty in all the uneven, jagged boundaries. It’s something episode writer Heather Anne Campbell was consciously aiming for, as she told Variety, “when we see those montages of people’s lives in movies, they always follow a very standard arc. Interested in a thing, gets a job at the thing, makes the thing. And life is not at all like that. It is a huge number of detours and disappointments that make your life.”

"That’s Amorte" Taps Into Our Anxiety About Unethical Consumption

As the old adage goes, “There can be no ethical consumption under capitalism.” Sooner or later, insatiable human greed always overtakes any moral concerns — and this inevitably creates moral discomfort for consumers who don’t want to contribute to any more suffering in the world. But the more we learn about the world and where different commodities come from, the more guilt we feel. Because more often than not, products that we purchase have caused some form of suffering. No matter how pretty the stone is, it’s often lying atop dead baby insects. Realizing this is a double-edged sword. It keeps you well-informed and allows you to make better decisions, but these “better” decisions aren’t always easy. They involve making taxing sacrifices which can even make you question if knowing the truth is worth it.

Take the Smith family who, on paper, is grateful to Morty for informing them about the human spaghetti they’d been eating, but it’s obvious that they hate him for ruining their Thursday night. Jerry (Chris Parnell ) is the most blunt about it. When he sees the Morty O’ Suicide Spaghetti Can, he says “Is this people or not people? I just need to know how much I should pretend to be upset.”

Can any consumption truly be ethical? In the end, Rick and Morty doesn’t offer any solutions or moral lessons. And perhaps it would be unfair to burden a show as smugly nihilistic as this one is with any such expectation. As Rick explains the dilemma to his grandson, “Cells consume, Morty. Life itself is wrong, and that means death is right. But you can’t side with that. So you live, even when it means eating.” “That’s Amorte” remains a deeply depressive and cynical episode through its conclusion, but it comes at the cost of an accurate imitation of life’s endless ambiguities.

