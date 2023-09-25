The Big Picture Rick and Morty's new trailer for season 7 features the duo on the hunt for Rick Prime, the alternate Rick who killed his family. They assemble former associates and face mayhem along the way.

The new season will introduce new voice actors for Rick and Morty, but they seem to be doing fine impressions of the characters. The identities of the new voice actors remain a secret for now.

The show has teased Rick's wife's fate, and it was later revealed that Rick Prime is the true grandfather of Morty. Season 7 will explore Rick's pursuit of Rick Prime, with Morty by his side. The season will premiere on October 15.

Rick is on the hunt for another version of himself in the new trailer for season 7 of Rick and Morty. The trailer for the venerable Adult Swim series also features new voice actors for the two titular characters, but you could be forgiven for not noticing.

As promised in last season's finale, the new season features Rick on the trail of Rick Prime (the alternate Rick who killed his family) to the strain's of Motorhead's "Ace of Spades". It looks like he and Morty aren't going to do it alone - the trailer features them assembling several of their former associates, including the avian Birdperson, the mechanical Gearhead, US President Curtis (Keith David), and the long-suffering Mister Poopybutthole. The trailer also features a visit to the Smith family's therapist, Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon), and the mayhem the show's viewers are accustomed to - zombies, robot ghosts, and Rick turning himself into a leg. Notably, the trailer also contains the first footage voiced by Rick and Morty's new voice actors, who were hired after Justin Roiland's dismissal earlier this year. Adult Swim is keeping the identities of the new voice actors under wraps for now, but to the untrained ear, they seem to be doing fine impressions of the characters. The new season will debut at 11 p.m. EST on October 15.

Who Is Rick Prime?

The show has teased the fate of Rick's wife almost since its inception; the third season premiere, "The Rickshank Rickdemption" (the same episode that inspired a short-lived fervor for McDonald's Szechuan sauce) seemed to reveal her fate at the hands of an alternate Rick counterpart who wanted all variant Ricks to sever their familial connections, but that same episode wrote that origin off as a fabrication to fool an alien interrogator. However, it was later revealed that the flashback was at least partially true, and Rick has been hunting that murderous Rick, dubbed "Rick Prime" for years; moreover, season 6's premiere, "Solaricks", revealed that Rick Prime is the true grandfather of the Morty we've been following for the entire show. The season finale, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation", featured Rick dedicating himself to the hunt for Rick Prime, with Morty in tow.

Image via Adult Swim

Debuting in 2013, Rick and Morty has become one of Adult Swim's biggest hits. Centering around the time-and-space-hopping adventures of alcoholic mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his nervous grandson Morty Smith, the show was co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon. Famous for its mind-bending plots and humor that is both scatological and sophisticated, the show was renewed for a jaw-dropping 70 episodes back in 2018, an order that is still being fulfilled.

Rick and Morty's seventh season will premiere on Adult Swim October 15. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for season 7 below.