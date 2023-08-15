The Big Picture Season 7 of Rick and Morty is highly anticipated and the release date will be announced next week.

The new season has undergone significant changes behind the scenes, including the replacement of the voice actor for Rick, Morty, and other characters.

The new trailer showcases a darker tone and intense action scenes, while also introducing the voices of Rick and Morty's new actors.

Despite all of his rage, it looks like Rick is still just a rat in a cage. The official social media accounts for Rick and Morty just released a new trailer for the long-awaited Season 7 of the cult-favorite animated series. Along with the trailer, it was announced that the release date for the seventh season will be revealed next week. The new season is expected to air on Adult Swim, and will likely become available on Max following the season's conclusion.

A Dark Path for Season 7

Season 7 of Rick and Morty comes after some significant restructuring behind the scenes. Series creator, and voice of the eponymous duo at the heart of the show, Justin Roiland was let go from the series by Adult Swim earlier this year. Roiland has since been replaced as the voice actor for Rick, Morty, and his other miscellaneous characters for the upcoming season. Who will be taking over those roles has yet to be announced, but Dan Stevens recently took over Solar Opposites. Rick and Morty is created by Dan Harmon and originally premiered in 2013, quickly gathering a dedicated following.

The new trailer, released today, embraces the series' increasingly dark tone. The trailer plays the Smashing Pumpkins' iconic "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" over footage of the jaded evil genius Rick Sanchez as he rolls along different dimensions and timelines taking on evil versions of himself. For the most part, the new trailer avoids the elephant in the room, the change in Rick and Morty's voice actor(s), instead showcasing a collage of epic action scenes set to the moody music of the Smashing Pumpkins. But the trailer ends with our first look, or listen, at Rick and Morty's new voices.

Rick and Morty is an animated science fiction black comedy series that features the voices of Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke. The release date for Season 7 will be released next week. Watch the new teaser trailer below