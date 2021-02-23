The production wheels on Rick and Morty Season 7 are already in motion — and Season 5 still has yet to premiere. It's been an exciting time in the Rick and Morty universe lately. Not only is production on yet another season underway, but also, earlier this month, we learned Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon will be bringing a new animated comedy to Fox set in ancient Greece.

This week, it was revealed writing for Season 7 has already begun. Rick and Morty writer Alex Rubens jokingly shared the big news on Twitter, writing, "Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn’t and I’m not)."

Harmon also previously confirmed work on Season 7 had begun. During a Rick and Morty panel at the Adult Swim Festival back in November 2020, Harmon commented, "“I think we’re working on Season 7 right now, I can’t even keep track. I wouldn’t know if I were spoiling Season 5 or Season 6."

Rubens' confirmation that work on Season 7 has already begun may come as surprise at first. Season 5 is coming soon, but with no release date set yet. Furthermore, the news that the writing on Season 7 has begun implies the Rick and Morty team is also further along in work on Season 6 than we previously knew. All things considered, it seems like things are humming along quite nicely over at Camp Rick and Morty as they plow through that 70-episode order made back in 2018.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: This 'Rick and Morty' PS5 Ad Ends with Unprintable Obscenities, Naturally

As for Season 5, what do we actually know about the new season? Even though we don't know when it will hit Adult Swim, we do have a fun tease to work from. Per NME, Rick and Morty writer and producer Scott Marder teased the following about the next season: "There’s epic canon in season five coming. Fans are gonna, like, get knocked over by the canon we’re about to hit them with… All the stuff we’re doing is so awesome."

Now, Marder's tease does nothing in the way of confirming actual plot points for the next season. Then again, this is Rick and Morty Season 5 we're talking about. If you're not expecting something absolutely batshit to happen at some point, then you're new in town.

Rick and Morty Season 5 is coming soon. We'll keep you posted on developments for Seasons 6 and 7. Check out Rubens' tweet below.

KEEP READING: 'Alpha Betas' Trailer Teases a Delightfully Rowdy Animated Comedy From the Studio Behind 'Rick and Morty'

Share Share Tweet Email

'City on a Hill' Season 2 Trailer: Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge Are Still Beefing in Boston The show introduces a community leader whose efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose.