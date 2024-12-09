It's been a year since Rick and Morty revealed its newest voice cast after Adult Swim cut ties with the show's creator, Justin Roiland. So in preparation for season 8's release, a new promo was dropped, not only revealing when the show would return but also poking fun at the show's biggest change, using Jerry as the butt of the joke once more. Fortunately, the wait isn't too far away.

Adult Swim UK & Europe released a Christmas-themed video featuring Rick (Ian Cardoni) hosting an audition to replace Jerry (Chris Parnell). Many aliens (and one human) try out for the role, only to be caught by the Smith family. All of them argue that Jerry won't be replaced, which leads to Rick admitting defeat, especially during the end card, announcing that the show will return in 2025 with "the same old Jerry."

Since the show first aired in 2013, Rick and Morty has released over 70 episodes in over 7 seasons, and a Japanese anime spin-off featuring a different voice cast. The main series was highly praised by fans and critics alike, generating a high critics score of 90 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, the show has won a handful of awards, such as "Outstanding Animated Program" at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018 and 2020, and was nominated for "Choice Animated TV Show" at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. Following its success, Adult Swim announced at New York Comic-Con that it greenlit two more seasons.

'Rick and Morty's Voice Actor Change, Explained

In 2023, new voice actors replaced the show's two lead characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, after its creator, Roiland was faced with domestic violence charges. The charges included facing one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Adult Swim released an official statement, stating that despite him being the key minds of the show, Rick and Morty, as well as other shows he's involved in like Solar Opposites and Koala Man, will continue without him. Roiland was cleared of the charges against him, but his behavior became questionable following a massive exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter, alleging that he had become known for his frat boy behavior while working on his shows, and he was not asked to return to the franchise.

Roiland's voice actor replacement was not revealed until the season 7 premiere. Replacing him was Cardoni for Rick and Harry Belen as Morty.

Rick and Morty season 8 will come out sometime in 2025. Until then, you can stream the first seven seasons on Hulu and Max. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.