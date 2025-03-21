Many of the most acclaimed and prominent series in adult animation have been long-lasting pillars that have helped shape and reform the medium with countless seasons under their belt. Amidst the likes of shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy, Rick and Morty has quickly risen to be a similar level of dominance and strength from an adult animated series, growing a notable following and being the quintessential 2010s series from Adult Swim. For over a decade, the series has been the quintessential avenue for wild, adult cartoon antics with the limitless possibilities of science fiction and alternate universes.

The series has gone through many different changes and evolutions since its humble beginnings in 2014, between the increased budget that came alongside its popularity, shifts in writers and overall writing styles, and even the recent removal of Justin Roiland from the series. It gives each season of the show a distinct energy and flair from one another, as each fan is going to instinctively have their favorite styles and approaches to the series as a whole. When the seasons are at their worst, they can be largely forgettable and leave no impact, but at their best, they are considered some of the best adult animation has to offer.