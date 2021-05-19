Adult Swim is giving Rick and Morty a short series spin-off about The Vindicators, the intergalactic superhero team which debuted in the show’s third season. The Vindicators is not the only digital series to be produced by Adult Swim, as Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, Robot Chicken and Aqua Teen Hunger Force are also getting animated spin-offs.

The Vindicators will follow the superheroes’ adventures without Rick and Morty, featuring Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and the greatest hero of then all, Noob Noob. The short series is probably set before the events of “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender”, the first and last Rick and Morty episode featuring the superteam, which was almost completely decimated by a series of deathtraps Rick put in place after getting drunk. Only Supernova gets to sneak away at the end of the episode, while Noob Noob is spared after being left behind in the superheroes’ headquarters.

Robot Chicken’s spin-off Alabama Jackson will be a stop-motion series focused on a time-traveler character invented at a San Diego Comic-Con panel by actor Donald Faison. As for Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Animated Series, the spin-off will bring Hell’s workplace to animation as a follow-up to the four seasons of the live-action series. Finally, Aquadonk Side Pieces will explore the lives of side-kicks and villains from Aqua Teen Hunger Force after the series ended, with a list of characters that includes The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past.

This is the second Aqua Teen Hunger Force revival announced by Adult Swim this month, as there’s a new film from the super-fast-food-team being produced, together with sequel films of The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse. The three movies will bring back some of the most beloved Adult Swim’s franchises, with a new metal album to be released together with the Metalocalypse movie.

Each short series will have between eight and ten episodes and be distributed globally through undisclosed digital platforms. There’s still no release date for any of the spin-offs, but as soon as Adult Swim releases more information, you’ll be able to read all about it right here at Collider.

As for Rick and Morty, the duo will be back when Season 5 debuts Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

