‘Rick & Morty’ to Squanch Its Way Over to HBO Max

As a wise man once said, “Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere, everybody’s gonna die. Come watch TV.” And while you’re at it, why not watch that TV on HBO Max, which announced today it landed the rights to stream the first three seasons of animated series Rick & Morty. New episodes of the time-hopping comedy, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, will continue to debut on Adult Swim before landing on HBO Max. (UPDATE: In what I’m sure is just a coincidence, Hulu announced it has renewed its deal to carry Rick & Morty and will get the episodes the same time as HBO Max.)

“Rick and Morty exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, truTV, in a statement.“The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max.”

Premiering back in 2013, the series follows alcoholic science genius Rick Sanchez (Roiland) and his twitchy grandson Morty (also Roiland) as they travel through time, space, and several dimensions wreaking havoc. The show has become something of a phenomenon since its debut, and in July was picked up for a whopping 70 more episodes. Its fourth season—comprised of ten episodes and split into two five-episode halves—is set to debut on November 10.

The Rick & Morty news came amid WarnerMedia’s content presentation today in Burbank, where it also announced a Green Lantern TV show from Greg Berlanti, a ton of DC movie options on day one, exclusive rights to South Park, and a whole bunch more. For more on Rick & Morty, check out the season 4 trailer and the latest footage.