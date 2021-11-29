You'll be able to check in on your favorite sci-fi duo earlier than you think.

If you’re already anxious for Season 6 of Rick and Morty (that’s probably coming somewhere in 2022), you’ll be happy to know you’ll be able to check in with your favorite dysfunctional duo a little earlier than you imagined, albeit in a different media. Oni Press and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced today that the characters created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland will team up in ink and paper adventures that pay homage to cinematic blockbusters like 'Star Wars' and 'Dune'.

The three stories are titled Rick and Morty Presents: HeRICKTics of Rick, Rick and Morty Presents: Morty’s Run, and Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour. The stories are set to come out in early 2022, and Infinity Hour will come out in four issues.

The first comic to come out is Rick and Morty Presents: HeRICKTics of Rick, which will become available starting in January 26, 2022. The one-shot is written by Amy Chu (Poison Ivy: Circle of Life, Sea Sirens) and features the talents of Alexander Chang, with art by Sarah Stern (Rick and Morty, Aggretsuko), and lettering by Crank! (Rick and Morty).

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: 'Rick and Morty' New Anime Short Continues the Adventures of Samurai and Shogun

You can read the official synopsis for Rick and Morty Presents: HeRICKTics of Rick below:

When Rick finds the source of a new, incredibly powerful substance, he lays claim to an entire planet in order to corner the market. But Rick and Morty aren't the only ones on the recently renamed Arrickis, and the original inhabitants aren't going to go away quietly. Soon they become embroiled in the local political and religious struggle, forcing them to try and escape not only with their lives, but with their minds intact!

Shortly after the release of the one-shot, the duo’s adventures will be followed by Rick and Morty Presents: Morty’s Run, and Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour. Both are coming out in March, 2022, and the first one tells the stand-alone story of Morty getting desperate to escape summer camp, and he will even take Rick’s advice to do it.

The four-issue Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour tells a longer story of Rick being recruited to join a galactic rebellion formed by a ragtag group of freedom fighters, mystics, and mercenaries. Morty’s Run is written by Ivan Cohen (Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries, Justice League: The One Where…), and illustrated by Puste (Rick and Morty). Infinity Hour is written by Mags Visaggio (Rick and Morty, Lost on Planet Earth), and illustrated by Marc Ellerby (Rick and Morty). Both stories feature colors by Leonardo Ito and lettering by Crank!.

Rick and Morty Presents: HeRICKTics of Rick is set to come out on January 26. Rick and Morty Presents: Morty’s Run, and Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour will be released in Spring 2022.

Image via Oni Press

Image via Oni Press

Image via Oni Press

'Sons of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter to Make Western Series 'The Abandons' for Netflix The streaming giant wants Sutter to stay on a while longer.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email