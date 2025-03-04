Fans will finally be able to add Rick and Morty: The Anime to their collection. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has announced that the series will be launched on both Blu-ray and DVD on April 29. The entire ten episodes of the title created by Takashi Sano will be included in the package. Rick and Morty: The Anime premiered on both Adult Swim and on Max (in international territories) at the end of last summer. The story was an alternative to the original Rick and Morty, taking into account how that series didn't launch a season last year.

Rick and Morty: The Anime takes the premise from the original Adult Swim blockbuster hit created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and changes everything audiences believed they knew about the characters. Morty (Gabriel Regojo) meets a time warrior who allows him to cross paths with alternate versions of himself. Thanks to the original Rick and Morty taking place in a seemingly limitless multiverse, versions of the characters fans recognized from the original title were able to make their way towards Rick and Morty: The Anime.

The cast of Rick and Morty: The Anime also featured Patricia Duran as Beth, Joe Daniels as Jerry and Donna Bella Litton as Summer. The entire Smith family was present in this universe that took the concept of Rick and Morty and delivered it back to audiences while paying homage to the anime industry. Rick and Morty: The Anime was produced by Telecom Animation Film for Adult Swim. The studio recently worked in Sonic Superstars and Blue Thermal, before taking some time to travel around the multiverse with Rick and his grandson.

What's Next for 'Rick and Morty'?