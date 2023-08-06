After its successful debut back in 2013, Rick and Morty went on to capture the hearts of a worldwide fan base, with the series often being cited among the greatest animated shows of all time. With a show this popular and after six consecutive successful seasons, it was inevitable that some franchising would be in the production plans in today's world. After a triumphant string of Rick and Morty shorts were released that many considered even better than some episodes of the main show, Adult Swim knew they had strong spin-off potential on their hands and officially gave the green light to Rick and Morty: The Anime back on May 18, 2022. Here is everything we know about Rick and Morty: The Anime so far.

Unfortunately, we do not yet have an exact date for when the show will come out. The show itself is still expected to air sometime around the end of this year, with the much-discussed Season 7 of the main Rick and Morty series already ongoing. For any updates surrounding everything Rick and Morty, including these sought-after dates, stay tuned to Collider. We'll update this page with information as it comes.

Where Will 'Rick And Morty: The Anime' Be Released?

It will come as no surprise to learn that, just like the main Rick and Morty series, the show will be airing on Adult Swim. Rick and Morty: The Anime will also be available on Max once the season ends. If you don't have a Max subscription and need one in time for this highly-anticipated release, an ad-based subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with an ad-free version costing $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

Is There A Trailer For 'Rick And Morty: The Anime'?

Despite many major shows and studios missing this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Rick and Morty still made their splash, exclusively treating fans to a first look at Rick and Morty: The Anime. Check out the clip below.

The most obvious take-home from this first look is just how beautiful the animation style is. Art director Arisa Matsuzwana (Lupin III) and color designer Maikio Kojima (Ghost in the Shell) have clearly done a wonderful job, with the task of shaping a fresh take on an already established art design a daunting one. The music, featuring the song "Love is Entropy" performed by OC from Code of Zero and Cameron Earnshaw, is nothing short of bombastic, with its evolving styles enabling the animation to show off its clear diverse potential when it comes to character design. The clip is then followed by a message from the show's director Takashi Sano (Tower of God) who had this to say:

"Hello. I'm Sano, the director of Rick and Morty: The Anime, and as the director, I would like to assure you that I'm also a huge fan of the original Rick and Morty. I believe there are many Rick and Morty fans all over the world. And I'm truly honored to be chosen to create a new Rick and Morty story out of all of them. But with that honor comes a lot of pressure, because the original is just so well made. What I've tried to accomplish in these 10 episodes is to take all my favorite parts of watching Rick and Morty, compress them down to extract their essence, and then add a unique Japanese twist."

Sano's message gives fans an indication of what direction the show's plot may go in, as they try to fill in the missing gaps given the lack of a current official synopsis. We know this series will stand alone compared to its source material. However, homage will likely be paid both literally and thematically throughout its run to the main show.

Who Is Starring In 'Rick And Morty: The Anime'?

Given just how famous the original voices of the show are, the team behind Rick and Morty: The Anime had no small task when it came to filling those shoes. However, it seems as if they have done a fantastic job, with the confirmed ensemble including the likes of Yōhei Tadano (Megalobox) as Rick Sanchez, Keisuke Chiba (Rick and Morty vs Genocider) as Morty Smith, Manabu Muraji (Howl's Moving Castle) as Jerry Smith, Akiha Matsui (Aoashi) as Summer Smith, and Jun Irie (Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters) as Beth Smith. Of course, this is only a selection of the incredible talent that will apply their vocal abilities to Rick and Morty: The Anime, with other guest stars expected to contribute.

Who Is Making 'Rick And Morty: The Anime'?

The show's creator, the aforementioned Takashi Sano, is the series's director. He will work alongside producer Koji Iijima (When They Cry: Kai) and executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta (Kill Bill: Vol 1). If creating the show and directing it wasn't enough, Takashi Sano will also be writing the series, demonstrating just how essential his authorship will be to the success of this series, just as it was to the original shorts it is based on.

Do You Need to Watch 'Rick and Morty' Before The Anime?

No, the original Rick and Morty series exists in its own timeline and has nothing to do with the anime. While characters like Rick, Morty, Summer, and Jerry will be the leading players in both shows, each series will stand independently. Rick and Morty: The Anime is a fun project that doesn't factor into the original series.

How Many Episodes of 'Rick And Morty: The Anime' Will There Be?

There will be ten episodes of the new show. This will certainly give plenty of breathing space for Takashi Sano and his team to make their stamp on, what is, a fresh look at an already established franchise. Hopefully the series lives up to the quality of the original show.