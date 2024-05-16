The Big Picture Rick and Morty: The Anime spin-off will feature a unique plot with Summer, Space Beth, and an atemporal being.

The spin-off is its own project, unrelated to the main show with different voice actors and a Japanese dub.

Directed by Takashi Sano, Rick and Morty: The Anime is set to premiere on Adult Swim and Max in 2024.

While Season 8 of Rick and Morty is still in production, we finally know what the anime spin-off, Rick and Morty: The Anime will be about. Fans already got glimpses of what this series will be as an official trailer was released back in early 2024 and a first look teaser was dropped last week. While it only shared what the first episode is going to be about, it creates a much clearer picture of what to expect in the upcoming spin-off. According to ComicBook.com, Rick and Morty: The Anime's plot was revealed during the Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation. The series synopsis reads:

"In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of "Rick and Morty," Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being."

Unfortunately, not much else was revealed, but it does tease that the Smith family could be separated from each other, doing their own thing as the series begins. At the same time, Summer will be getting some screen time in this show, something that's different from the main show.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been confirmed as its own unique project, and it doesn't connect with the events from the main show. According to Adult Swim, the spin-off will be the only Rick and Morty project released in 2024 and the main series has been delayed for 2025. During San Diego Comic-Con 2023, the spin-off's director Takashi Sano, shared his excitement for the show and said that he's honored to work on this new Rick and Morty story.

What do we know about 'Rick and Morty: The Anime'?

Image via Adult Swim

Rick and Morty: The Anime was first greenlit by Adult Swim back in 2022. The spin-off will feature 10 episodes that are dubbed in Japanese and will have a different set of voice actors. It was revealed that Yōhei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba will be playing Rick and Morty respectively, reprising their roles from the Rick and Morty anime shorts. Directing the spin-off will be Tower of God's Takashi Sano, who directed the two Rick and Morty anime shorts, “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).” Meanwhile, 2017's Ghost in the Shell's Maki Terashima-Furuta will be the show's executive producer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is scheduled to premiere on Adult Swim and Max sometime in 2024.