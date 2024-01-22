This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The eighth season of Rick and Morty won't debut on Adult Swim until 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The delay was caused because of the Writers Guild of America strike that took place last summer, with production on the new season pausing while writers from the entire industry were fighting to improve their working conditions. While the impressive seventy-episode order Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland received from Adult Swim back in 2018 has allowed the series to launch episodes more frequently, the strike has caused the eighth season of the show to be released a bit later than originally expected.

The massive deal came at a time when a new season of Rick and Morty would premiere every two years due the nature of the industry, with the new contract providing the team behind Rick (Ian Cardoni) and Morty's (Harry Belden) adventures with more stability than ever before. Besides some delays caused by the start of the pandemic, the contract allowed the animated series to launch new episodes annually, until the strike bumped the upcoming eighth season into 2025. However, this year won't go by without some version of the beloved duo traveling across the multiverse.

Alongside the announcement regarding the status of Rick and Morty's next season, Adult Swim presented the first look at Rick and Morty: The Anime, a spinoff coming to television later this year. The series is based on the original program, allowing the characters to have adventures in an anime setting, instead of the traditional formula that's turned Rick and Morty into a pop culture juggernaut in the past decade. The short teaser presents Rick talking about how an individual's choices define their life, while a confused Morty listens to him rant about destiny.

Watch the first teaser trailer for Rick and Morty: The Anime below.