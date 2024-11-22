DC fans, like any dedicated fanbase, have a keen eye for details and some of them were slightly confused about the contrasting appearances of one character in particular. It was observed by many that Rick Flag Sr.’s hair is white in the animated series Creature Commandos but black in Superman and Peacemaker. Luckily for all of us, James Gunn addressed the discrepancy in a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, and the explanation is practical and more importantly, funny.

“Because that m—f—er Frank Grillo was shooting Tulsa King when we were shooting Peacemaker,” Gunn laughed.

“We were going to originally do the white, he was going to dye it white, and then I saw somebody the other day say, ‘Well, what about temporary hair dye? Haven't you ever heard of temporary hair dye?’ And I’m like, ‘It looks like shit. Yes, I’ve heard of that, and it looks like absolute shit when you’re putting fake gray on somebody’s very dark black hair.’”

The decision to keep Flag’s hair black in live-action came down to avoiding the artificial appearance caused by temporary dye. However, Gunn teased that the white hair might still show up. “As you see from the series, Rick Flag Sr. is an incredibly vain man, and [is] easily swayed by women and his ego being sort of, you know, tended to,” Gunn joked. “So, I think the guy dyes his hair. On Peacemaker Season 2, we’ve got a dye beard, and we also have a dye hair, which is Rick Flag.”

Who Is Rick Flag Sr.?

Image via Warner Bros.

In the DC Universe, Rick Flag Sr. (as played by Grillo) is set to appear in a number of projects. Flag Sr. is a general and will lead the Creature Commandos in his first appearance, heading up a ragtag team of misfits, including Frankenstein and the Bride, on high-stakes, often dangerous missions. In addition to that, the character is also set to appear in Superman and the second season of Peacemaker.

The character is also the father of Rick Flag Jr., a familiar face to fans of Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad, played by Joel Kinnaman in both movies. Sadly for Rick Sr., his son was killed by Peacemaker (John Cena) during The Suicide Squad, so perhaps that will be a particular bone of contention between the two when Flag Sr. appears in the second season of Peacemaker.

Creature Commandos is set to premiere on Max on December 5, while Superman will fly into theaters in July 2025. Peacemaker will return to HBO and Max in August 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates including our full interview with James Gunn.

