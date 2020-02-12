It’s Happening: Rick Moranis Is Coming Back for a ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Sequel

Well, this is pretty major: The ink has dried on a deal ensuring Rick Moranis will return for a sequel feature film to 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Moranis has kept an extremely low profile over the last decade or so, with no major film or television appearances on the books since 2006’s Brother Bear 2 but it’s really been over 20 years since he’s had a hefty role to speak of.

Word of Moranis’ return was first reported the The DisInsider on February 4. On February 12, Deadline reported Moranis would return for the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel. The feature film will reportedly (and quite aptly) be named Shrunk. We also learned Josh Gad will star in Shrunk as the grown-up son of Moranis’ character, Wayne Szalinski. In the original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film, the role of Wayne’s son, Nick, was played by child actor Robert Oliveri. Although no official character details have been released and unless it’s otherwise announced, it’s safe to assume Gad will likely be stepping into the Nick role. Deadline reports Shrunk will center around Gad’s character, a man “aspiring to be a great scientist like his father, but accidentally shrinks the kids.” In addition to Moranis, director Joe Johnston will also be back to direct Shrunk. Neither Moranis nor Disney have commented on the comedic actor’s exit from unofficial retirement for Shrunk.

Older Millennials will no doubt remember just how huge the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film and its sequels — the theatrical release Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and direct-to-video pic Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves — used to be. Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, released in 1992, delivered plenty of hijinks as Wayne Szalinski accidentally turned his toddler into a giant. As for 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, viewerssaw a reversal of the first film’s plot wherein the parents got hit with Wayne’s shrink-ray. The first two films made over $280 million at the box office (not adjusted for inflation). With Moranis’ return and the popularity of Frozen‘s Gad joining in on the fun, Disney might have another hit on their hands with the next entry in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise.

For more, check out our current calendar of movies coming to Disney+ in 2020.