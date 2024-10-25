Rick Moranis, now mostly retired, was one of the most beloved comedic actors of the 1980s and early '90s, known for his quirky characters and deadpan humor. Whether playing an eccentric inventor, a nebbish accountant, or a bumbling villain, Moranis brought an endearing quality to each of his roles. His unique ability to blend understated wit with larger-than-life characters won him a ton of fans.

Moranis showcased his range and comedic chops across a variety of genres, from sci-fi parodies to family comedies and musicals. The following are ten of his best movies, each highlighting his versatility, humor, and undeniable charm. Some of these films have left a lasting impact on comedy cinema. Though Moranis stepped away from acting in the late 1990s to focus on raising his children, his legacy remains intact thanks to them.

10 'My Blue Heaven' (1990)

Directed by Herbert Ross

"You know, it’s dangerous for you to be here in the frozen food section. You could melt all this stuff." This fish-out-of-water comedy features Moranis as Barney Coopersmith, a strait-laced law enforcement officer who is completely unprepared to deal with Vinnie Antonelli (Steve Martin), a flamboyant and unapologetic ex-mobster. Vinnie's wild antics turn Barney's orderly life upside down, but the two also form an unlikely bond, learning from each other in the process.

The finished product is solid if not great, with some good scenes and a few missteps. The fun, feel-good screenplay was written by Nora Ephron (When Harry Met Sally..., You've Got Mail) and it gives the leads a decent amount to work with. Their chemistry goes a long way toward holding the viewer's attention. Intriguingly, My Blue Heaven was loosely inspired by the life of gangster Henry Hill, though it's a far cry in tone from Goodfellas.

My Blue Heaven My Blue Heaven stars Steve Martin as Vinnie Antonelli, a mobster entering witness protection under the supervision of FBI agent Barney Coopersmith, played by Rick Moranis. Directed by Herbert Ross, this comedy unfolds as Vinnie tries to adapt to his new suburban life while Barney faces the challenges of keeping him out of trouble and harm's way. The film humorously explores themes of crime, identity, and unlikely friendships. Cast Steve Martin , Rick Moranis , Joan Cusack , Melanie Mayron , Bill Irwin Carol Kane , William Hickey , Deborah Rush Runtime 97 Minutes Writers Nora Ephron

9 'Streets of Fire' (1984)

Directed by Walter Hill

Close

"She's the only thing I've ever cared about." Streets of Fire is an ambitious mix of action, rock ’n’ roll, and urban fantasy focusing on a mercenary named Tom Cody (Michael Paré) who sets out to rescue his kidnapped singer ex-girlfriend, Ellen Aim (Diane Lane) from a gang of ruthless bikers. Moranis has a supporting role as Ellen's current boyfriend, the brash, fast-talking music manager Billy Fish. In a film filled with larger-than-life characters and a stylized neo-noir setting, Moranis stands out with his sharp, sarcastic wit and commanding presence.

Willem Dafoe also makes an appearance as one of the villainous greasers. The movie overall stumbles occasionally and falls short of some of its aspirations (some would call it style over substance), but it's still enjoyable and commendably bold. For this reason, Streets of Fire quickly developed a cult following and proved inordinately influential. Subsequent movies like RoboCop and Se7en are said to have taken inspiration from it.

RENT ON APPLE TV

8 'Ghostbusters II' (1989)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Image via Columbia Pictures

"You're not gonna get a green card with that attitude, pal!" In Ghostbusters II, Moranis reprises his role as Louis Tully, the lovably awkward accountant-turned-lawyer, who once again finds himself caught up in the Ghostbusters' supernatural shenanigans. This time around, Louis steps up to defend the Ghostbusters in court and even joins the team in the climactic battle against an ancient evil threatening New York City.

Moranis's performance here is enjoyable, though the movie as a whole is fairly average. It's not as good as the first one, but that's generally the case with comedy sequels. The movie fails to deliver enough fresh content and mostly just recycled ideas from the first one, but with less energy. That said, it's amusing enough, and nicely weaves together several narrative threads in the third act. Some modern critics actually make the case it received too much hate on release due to fans' high expectations.

Ghostbusters 2 (1989) Ghostbusters II is the first sequel to the 1984 film starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Harold Ramis. The sequel follows the Ghostbusters as they investigate a river of ectoplasm and battle against a living painting of Vigo the Carpathia. Sigourney Weaver returns for the sequel alongside Rick Moranis and Annie Potts. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Cast Rick Moranis Bill Murray , Dan Aykroyd , Sigourney Weaver , Harold Ramis , Ernie Hudson Runtime 108 minutes Writers Dan Aykroyd , Harold Ramis

7 'Parenthood' (1989)

Directed by Ron Howard

"You know, when I was eleven years old, I audited my parents." Parenthood is an ensemble family comedy-drama that explores the ups and downs of parenting through various interconnected storylines. Steve Martin has top billing as Gil, a man trying to balance his family life and career, while Moranis is Nathan Huffner, a hyper-competitive, academically-obsessed father who pressures his young daughter to excel in school.

Martin's predictably strong performance as the film's central figure is complemented by standout supporting work from Keanu Reeves, Dianne Wiest, and Tom Hulce, in addition to Moranis. Consequently, Parenthood is surprisingly thoughtful for this kind of comedy, mostly thanks to some mature direction from Ron Howard, who was himself the father of young kids at the time. He serves up a series of well-developed segments and subplots, such as Gil's attempt to be a birthday clown for his son or Helen's (West) struggles to connect with her withdrawn, moody child.

6 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' (1989)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

"I'll tell you the honest truth—the machine works!" Moranis turns in one of his most well-known performances here as Wayne Szalinski, an eccentric inventor who accidentally shrinks his children (and the neighbor's) down to the size of ants. The children must navigate the dangers of their own backyard while Wayne scrambles to find a way to reverse the process.

Moranis carries much of the project. He shines as a bumbling, well-meaning father whose invention leads to larger-than-life problems. His comedic timing is impeccable, and he plays the character with a perfect blend of nerdy enthusiasm and heartfelt sincerity. Despite some pacing problems and a third act that gets a bit repetitive, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is an engaging slice of entertainment, elevated further by quirky special effects. Not for nothing, it was an outsized commercial success, grossing $222.7m against a budget of just $18m. For a movie about shrinking, it certainly blew up.