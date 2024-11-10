Rick Riordan is an American author best known for his Percy Jackson & the Olympians series, which has captivated readers worldwide with its blend of Greek mythology and modern-day adventure. The series arrived in 2005, just in time to tap into the hunger for kids' fantasy novels. It quickly became a global bestseller and was adapted into several movies and a TV series.

Since then, Riordan has penned several standalone books, as well as another mythology-centric series, The Kane Chronicles, that takes inspiration from Ancient Egypt. His engaging style, fast-paced plots, and relatable characters have made him a beloved figure in children's literature. While they're intended for kids, the best of Riordan's books have crossover appeal, meaning they'll entertain many adults who are passionate about history and myths. With this in mind, here are the author's ten best books, as ranked by the users of the review site Goodreads.

10 'The Red Pyramid' (2010)

Rating: 4.10/5

"Fairness does not mean everyone gets the same. Fairness means everyone gets what they need." The Red Pyramid, the first book in The Kane Chronicles, introduces siblings Carter and Sadie Kane, who discover their family's deep connection to Egyptian gods and magic. After their father attempts a mysterious ritual at the British Museum, he unleashes the ancient Egyptian god Set, who imprisons him and sets a scheme in motion. Carter and Sadie are thrust into a world of Egyptian mythology, where they must learn to control their newfound magical powers and navigate an ancient war between gods.

This is basically an Egyptian riff on Percy Jackson. It may not be groundbreaking, but, fortunately, the original formula was a ton of fun and that's the case here too. Fast-paced, high-energy, and economically written, The Red Pyramid is sure to hold the interest of young readers with a penchant for The Mummy.

9 'The Sea of Monsters' (2006)

Rating: 4.24/5

"You're a half-blood, too? Shhh! He's a Cyclops!" In the second Percy Jackson book, the young hero returns to Camp Half-Blood only to discover that the magical borders protecting the camp are failing. To save the camp, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to the Sea of Monsters—known to mortals as the Bermuda Triangle—to retrieve the mythical Golden Fleece. Accompanied by his best friend Annabeth Chase and his half-brother Tyson, a kind-hearted Cyclops, Percy faces terrifying monsters, treacherous waters, and a deadly sorceress.

If anything, the dangers and enemies are even more fearsome this time around. Notable figures show up, like the hydra, the sea monsters Scylla and Charybdis, and the witch-queen Circe. Most impressively, Riordan succeeds in weaving the magical elements with real-life experiences, anchoring the extraordinary events around relatable characters. This explains why the books were so popular, with The Sea of Monsters selling over 100, 000 copies in its first year alone.

8 'The Lost Hero' (2010)

Rating: 4.3/5

"Being a hero doesn’t mean you're invincible. It just means that you’re brave enough to stand up and do what’s needed." The Lost Hero is the first entry in the Heroes of Olympus series, featuring a new generation of demigod heroes. Like Percy before them, Jason, Piper, and Leo find themselves thrown into a world of monsters, gods, and ancient curses, with little time to unravel why they’re part of this journey. The trio is quickly swept to Camp Half-Blood, where they’re assigned a quest that connects directly to an ominous prophecy and the disappearance of Percy Jackson.

Overall, The Lost Hero is a worthy follow-up to the hit series, even if it retreads a lot of ground. Some of the action is a little lackluster, and there are a number of filler scenes, but the story about a villain trying to unseat the gods is cool, and the plot devices are generally entertaining.

7 'The Lightning Thief' (2005)

Rating: 4.31/5

"Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood." The Percy Jackson series hit the ground running with this first installment. At the training ground for demigods, Percy, the half-human son of Poseidon, learns that Zeus’s lightning bolt has been stolen, and he is the prime suspect. To clear his name and prevent a war among the gods, Percy embarks on a quest across America with his friends Annabeth, daughter of Athena, and Grover, a satyr.

Cue a series of challenges and run-ins with menacing deities, including Medusa, Hades, the Furies, and the Minotaur. It's pure entertainment from front to back, with playful banter, a hint of budding romance, and a vivid journey across various American landmarks. Sure, main the characters could have been fleshed out a little more, but the killer premise and steady stream of action sequences more than compensate. Riordan puts a delectable modern twist on the myths, making them shine again for a new generation of readers.

6 'The Titan's Curse' (2007)

Rating: 4.37/5

"Let us find the damn snack bar. We should eat while we can." The Titan’s Curse, the sequel to The Sea of Monsters, sees Percy and his friends facing new trials as the looming threat of the Titans grows stronger. When the goddess Artemis is captured by the forces of the Titan Kronos, Percy and a group of fellow demigods—including Thalia, daughter of Zeus, and new recruits Bianca and Nico di Angelo—set out to rescue her.

Once again, the who's-who of mythical figures is vivid and enjoyable, ranging from Aphrodite and the manticore to nymphs and Atlas, who carries the weight of the sky. There's even an ophiotaurus, a cow/serpent hybrid. A twisty plot, a touch of emotion, and a hefty dose of humor carry the book over the finish line. Once again, the novel went down well with readers, hitting Number One on the New York Times children's series bestseller list.

5 'The Son of Neptune' (2011)

Rating: 4.41/5

"Life is only precious because it ends, kid." In The Son of Neptune, the second book in the Heroes of Olympus series, Percy Jackson returns—this time to the Roman demigod camp, Camp Jupiter. Suffering from amnesia, Percy doesn’t remember his past or his friends, but he quickly finds himself caught in the ongoing war against the giants. Alongside two new allies, the protagonist sets out on a quest to free the god of death, Thanatos, and stop the giants from taking over the world.

The book received positive reviews, with many critics finding it superior to The Lost Hero. Indeed, it significantly picks up the pace, delivering twice the action and humor, and raising the stakes continuously as it goes. The injection of Roman mythology adds some vibrancy, and the emotional scenes are executed better than ever before. The book also alternates between several engaging viewpoint characters in addition to Percy, like Hazel Levesque, a daughter of Pluto, and Frank Zhang, the son of Mars.

4 'The Battle of the Labyrinth' (2008)

Rating: 4.42/5

"In the Labyrinth, you must hold your mind. That is the first step to surviving." The Battle of the Labyrinth raises the stakes as Percy and his friends navigate the vast, twisted depths of a maze filled with deadly traps at every turn. Kronos, the Titan lord of time, intends to use the maze as a way to invade Camp Half-Blood, so it's up to the young heroes to stop him. Critics praised the book both as a continuation of the series, building on several narrative threads, and as a standalone work able to function on its own.

The highlight here is Percy's character development. He's a lot more mature and responsible, and bravely bears the burden of being "The Chosen One". The only critique that can really be made against the novel is that some of the ideas are beginning to get a little familiar by the fourth go-around. Nevertheless, this is unlikely to be a problem for younger readers.

3 'The Mark of Athena' (2012)

Rating: 4.47/5

"Even strength must bow to wisdom sometimes." The Mark of Athena focuses on the long-awaited meeting of the Greek and Roman demigods. Annabeth, along with Percy, Jason, Piper, Leo, Hazel, and Frank, must journey to Rome to stop the rise of the earth goddess Gaia and her giants. However, tensions between the Greek and Roman camps threaten to tear the group apart. In the midst of this, Annabeth is tasked with following the Mark of Athena, an ancient symbol that leads her to a confrontation with Arachne, a spider-like monster.

The Mark of Athena is a slight change of pace, with a slower plot, a larger cast of characters, and Annabeth as the main protagonist. This mostly works out well, though some stretches of the book become a bit boring, as a result of the cliffhangers and a lack of resolution to a few subplots. On the plus side, the humor is arguably more charming than ever.

2 'The Last Olympian' (2009)

Rating: 4.55/5

"You're not the hero. You're just another pawn." In The Last Olympian, Riordan wraps up Percy's epic journey with an intense battle that sees Mount Olympus under siege. With the ancient prophecy looming, Percy and the demigods of Camp Half-Blood prepare for an all-out war against the Titan lord Kronos. Percy steps up as a leader, confronting not only his own fears but also the grim reality of a prophecy that predicts either his death or the downfall of Olympus.

This is one of the very best books in the series, jam-packed with action, revelations, and ever-ratcheting tension. The pace is lightning-fast, confidently bringing together characters and subplots from the preceding books and building up to an appropriately grand finale. Plus, there are many fantastic twists and reversals, with prophecies and predictions playing out in unexpected ways. All told, it's a solid conclusion to one of the 2000s' best fantasy series for young readers.

1 'The House of Hades' (2013)

Rating: 4.57/5

"The mortal world is not the only battlefield." The House of Hades, the fourth novel in the Heroes of Olympus series, is generally considered one of the better entries in the Percy Jackson universe, so it's not a surprise that it's Riordan's highest-rated book on Goodreads. The plot follows Percy and Annabeth as they navigate the deadly realm of Tartarus after falling into the Underworld. Meanwhile, their friends—Jason, Piper, Leo, Hazel, and Frank—continue their journey aboard the Argo II, heading for the mortal side of the Doors of Death. Both groups must find a way to close the Doors and stop Gaia’s forces from escaping the Underworld.

The novel alternates between their perspectives, building suspense and tension as they face overwhelming odds. The storytelling is more mature than usual, touching on more complicated emotions and adding some much-needed depth to the protagonists. There's also a touch more tragedy, with some characters meeting grim fates. All told, this is a more grownup mythological adventure from Riordan.

