Percy Jackson and the Olympians author Rick Riordan has been a childhood staple for nearly 20 years, with a bestselling series that continues to permeate pop culture and span generations as the years go on. Riordan first made waves in the publishing industry with his Percy Jackson series that previously spanned five total books centered on its title character. However, Riordan revisited his world in a significant way, with his newly released installment in the series The Chalice of the Gods. Though the book sees Percy now a senior in high school, Riordan managed to keep the book at a middle grade level, something that was important to him.

When speaking with Collider's Maggie Boccella, Riordan revealed why he wanted to keep The Chalice of the Gods at a middle grade level. He named two major reasons why he doesn't carry an older Percy into young adult territory, first noting that a "selfish reason" is because the middle grade tone is what he writes best — something present in much of his work. Riordan shared that being a former middle school teacher helped him realize that his "humor" and "sensibility" jibed better with a middle school audience:

"So, I think that’s probably the reason that Percy Jackson did as well as it did, is that I was doing what they always tell you to do, I was writing what I knew and writing to an audience that I really kind of got. I have written other things. I started writing adult mysteries, and that was fine, but it didn’t click in the same way. So, for me to keep Percy in that zone is to recognize that that’s what I do best."

Rick Riordan Wants to Keep Kids Reading

Riordan's ability to consistently capture the middle grade tone is key to keeping readers of all ages hooked. More importantly, he wants to appeal to readers at an early age. He said that "it’s so important that middle school kids have things to read. It’s such a difficult time and it’s so crucial, and people at that age are right where, most of the time, they will either turn into readers or they won’t." In a day and age where books are being banned left and right, taking away fresh stories and perspectives from kids, Riordan wants to be a beacon for hesitant readers, offering them a place to start to foster a love of reading. Moreover, Riordan wants kids to enjoy reading in general, saying that "to have books at that time that gets them excited about reading for fun, that’s just critical."

