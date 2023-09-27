The Big Picture Author Rick Riordan continues to prioritize diversity and inclusivity in his work, creating an inclusive environment for readers with learning disabilities.

Riordan aims to expand the range of stories and perspectives in his books, as well as through his Rick Riordan Presents imprint, which helps authors share their stories with young readers.

Although there is still work to be done, Riordan hopes to make all kids feel seen and represented, allowing them to become part of the adventure and fantasy in his books.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians author Rick Riordan is back with a brand new book in his beloved fantasy series, The Chalice of the Gods. The latest installment in the Percy Jackson series sees the titular demigod facing one of his biggest challenges yet: senior year of high school. Unfortunately for Percy, his final year is made all the more difficult when he needs a letter of recommendation from Mount Olympus. And, of course, he needs to complete a quest to get it. Since the series' inception, Percy Jackson — as a character and the books in general — have been an inclusive place for readers with learning disabilities, and Riordan strives to maintain that and more in his work.

During an interview with Collider's Maggie Boccella, Riordan reiterated why creating an inclusive environment within and beyond his work is something he takes seriously. For the Percy Jackson books specifically, Riordan created a space where readers like his son — who have dyslexia and ADHD — can find characters that reflect their experiences. Even with the years separating The Lightning Thief and The Chalice of the Gods, Riordan thinks Percy as a character has remained more or less the same in that regard.

"I do think the world has changed quite a bit since he had his first adventure. And I do think that the main reason that I wrote the books is for my own son to feel seen and represented because he had learning differences. So that being the mission of Percy from the very first book, it’s always been important to me to make sure that we’re presenting a pluralistic society. "

Rick Riordan Continues to Work on Diversity and Inclusion

Percy may be the same character readers know from that very first book, but Riordan aims to continue expanding the range of stories he represents — whether it's a book he's helped author such as The Sun and the Star that published earlier this year, or through his Rick Riordan Presents imprint. The latter, with the help of Riordan's name, helps debut and seasoned authors share their stories with young readers, bring a melting pot of perspectives that draw from lore around the world, much like the Percy Jackson books do with Greek mythology. Of course, the forthcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians television series also diversifies its core characters from the original book, namely Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover (who is white in the books but previously played by a Black actor in the movie). Riordan acknowledges there's still work he can do, but he hopes to help all kids feel seen:

"[T]here’s every kind of kid in the world, and they need to feel seen, and they need to feel like they can be part of whatever adventure or wonderful fantasy they’re reading. So that’s always been kind of very near and dear to my heart, and I have certainly tried to kind of expand on that over the years. I’m not perfect at it, obviously, and I have a lot of blind spots, but I rely on Becky, my wife, and I rely on my editors and sensitivity readers and friends and colleagues to kind of help me make that attempt a little bit bigger and make sure that kids feel like they can be demigods and heroes."

