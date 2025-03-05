It's no secret that Meryl Streep loves to sing in movies. She has lent her voice, on film, to a wide range of musical genres and styles, including Euro Pop, folk, Stephen Sondheim, and, in the case of Florence Foster Jenkins, very bad opera singing. But only one movie features Streep singing Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen covers with varying amounts of enthusiasm. That film, Ricki and the Flash, is a quirky and frankly underrated film with oodles of talent in front of and behind the camera. The dramedy also stars newly-minted Academy Award nominee Sebastian Stan, Streep's real-life daughter Mamie Gummer, Kevin Kline, and "Jessie's Girl" singer Rick Springfield.

What Is 'Ricki and the Flash' About?

Image via TriStar Pictures

Directed by Silence of the Lamb's Jonathan Demme and written by the Oscar-winning screenwriter for Juno, Diablo Cody, Ricki and the Flash is about a wannabe rock singer who abandoned her family to make it big when her kids were small. Decades later, she's got a dead-end gig with her band at a dive bar, a survival job in retail, and little to no relationship with her far-away family. Over the course of the film, she reconnects with her three adult children and turns her life around.

The kids are very much not alright. Ricki's daughter Julie, played by Gummer, is recovering from a drug overdose and in crisis following a divorce of her own. One son, Adam (Nick Westrate), hasn't spoken to his mother since he was in college because he's gay and Ricki is a rock and roll Republican who may not accept him. And the other son Joshua, played by Stan, hid his engagement and upcoming wedding from Ricki completely. The film focuses more on Ricki's relationship with Julie, and the men in their lives, than her relationship with Adam and Josh. But even with their limited screen time, all three siblings paint a pretty clear picture of what life growing up with and without Ricki has been like for them.

For Stan, it's not the meatiest role compared to his later work in The Apprentice, A Different Man, I Tonya, and even Demme's Rachel Getting Married. He has the thankless task of being the "normal" member of the family juxtaposed against Ricki and Julie. He's slightly embarrassed by his mother when he needs to be, and embraces her when she comes through for him. So, while he's not doing much, he is a valuable member of the Ricki and the Flash ensemble. If nothing else, it's nice to see the stereotypical moody Winter Soldier actor smile — and dance — at the end of the film.

Meryl Streep's Character in 'Ricki and the Flash' Is Refreshingly Complicated

Image via TriStar Pictures

Cody, whose screenplays also include Young Adult and Tully, is so good at writing adult female arrested development in a way that we still don't see enough of in Hollywood. Ricki is no exception. Streep's character is abrasive and pretty unlikable at times, even when she's right. She can be ignorant and unreasonable when she's wrong. But Cody and Streep find value and charm in her story. It's fun to watch Streep crash through life as this immature — and at times, annoying — character.

Ricki's complexity allows the film to explore a taboo in a refreshing way, too. There's a societal stigma surrounding women who abandon their children. It's more common for fathers in films to leave than mothers. Ricki and the Flash is a redemption story, but it isn't a morality play. Ricki is not unlikable because she abandoned her kids. That's one facet of a larger story about a complicated woman. The fact that Cody and Streep don't condemn this character for that past decision but also aren't afraid to show her flaws and imperfections is brave! And when she makes an active decision to be better, it's more about showing up for people in general than motherhood specifically.

'Ricki and the Flash' Is a Treat for Broadway Fans