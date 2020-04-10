‘After Life’ Season 2 Trailer Finds Ricky Gervais Giving Back to His Community

Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of After Life, and while star Ricky Gervais is trying to be a bit more “zen” this season, this is still the rare (only?) trailer to end with the c-word, so perhaps it’s not going as well as he’d like?

Gervais returns as small-town news reporter Tony, who continues to feel the loss of his late wife — a loss that nearly drove him to suicide in the first season. This time around, his local paper is threatened with closure, and his yoga instructor’s refusal to use a tissue ruins the whole vibe in his class. There’s also a bit more bonding between Tony and his fellow widow Anne (Penelope Wilton), who attempt to comfort one another, though each knows it’s no use.

I was truly impressed by the first season of After Life, which I stumbled upon almost by accident, and had to force myself to watch. Not only did it feature the same grumpy Gervais I’ve come to love over the years, but it introduced longtime fans to a whole new side of him, a more vulnerable, compassionate side, if you will. This is a really dark and emotional yet life-affirming show and I’m looking forward to seeing how Tony has grown in the interim between seasons.

Series creator Gervais writes, directs and produces the show via his Derek Productions banner, and joining him and Wilton are returning co-stars David Bradley (Game of Thrones), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders), Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty, Diane Morgan and Joe Wilkinson.

The six-episode second season of After Life will begin streaming on Netflix on April 24. Watch the trailer below, and click here for Collider’s list of the Top 50 episodes of The Office, which is based on the hit British series co-created by Gervais.