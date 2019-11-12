Ricky Gervais Returning to Host the Golden Globes for the “Very Last Time” in 2020

0

The 2020 Golden Globes will be a fiery affair if the new host is any indication. It was announced today that Ricky Gervais will return to host the awards ceremony for a record fifth time on January 5, 2020, after taking a few years off. The The Office creator and comedian first hosted the Globes in 2010 to positive reviews, bringing a bold irreverence to the ceremony and a willingness to say just about anything straight to the faces of the famous folks in the room. Gervais hosted again in 2011 and 2012, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler picking up hosting duties for the following three years and Seth Meyers admirably following in their footsteps.

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted last year and despite their best efforts, the whole thing felt kind of off. So while some are tired of Gervais’ shtick, I have to admit I’m kind of looking forward to seeing him back at the reins. The comedian insists this will be his final time hosting the Golden Globes.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais.

The Oscars have yet to announce if they’ll be going hostless again as they did last year, or if they’ll be returning to a traditional format. But the more loosey-goosey Globes are bringing back an old favorite, so at least the festivities will be interesting. Hopefully.

The 2020 Golden Globes air on January 5, 2020 on NBC at 8pm ET/5pm PT.