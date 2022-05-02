Four years after debuting his comedy on Netflix with Ricky Gervais: Humanity, renowned global comic Ricky Gervais is going back on stage with his new special Supernature. The streamer revealed that his second special under their banner would premiere on May 24. Accompanying the announcement was a short clip that sees Gervais talk about irony and its importance in comedy.

In the clip, Gervais lectures the audience on irony through the use of some classic sexism. Never one to shy away from some darker humor, Gervais mentions there are plenty of women comedians who are genuinely hilarious. Rather than mention some of the contemporary comedic stars like Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, or Kate McKinnon though, he draws a complete blank. That is his lesson in irony: in order to be funny, you say or insinuate terrible things on stage to get laughs from an audience who knows what the right thing to do is. Before he's done with the bit, he tests the audience one more time on the lesson, insinuating that women, in general, aren't funny, before pulling a "gotcha" on the crowd.

Gervais' second stint on Netflix sees the comedian taking us through the rules of comedy, one of which, apparently, involves irony. He also talks with the audience about how he spoils his cat and he quashes claims of the supernatural, believing nature itself is super enough. The release of Supernature comes after his tour of the same name sputtered out due to the pandemic. He performed the first half of his shows before everything shut down, eventually getting back on the road eighteen months later to finish out the shows and tape the special.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Ricky Gervais' 5 Essential Dramatic Performances

Netflix and Gervais have recently kept up a solid relationship thanks to his dark comedy series After Life. Gervais created, directed, and starred in the series, which wrapped up its final season on the streamer earlier this year. His flirtation with dark comedy has been a theme throughout his career, though it hit its peak with the international juggernaut The Office which prompted the creation of the massive U.S. version of the show along with six other versions. He's also known for Extras, The Invention of Lying, and The Ricky Gervais Show.

Throughout his storied career, Gervais has garnered three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmys, and seven BAFTAS, all while hosting the Golden Globes five times. His stand-up career is just as impressive though as he headed the fastest-selling stand-up comedy show in U.K. history with Fame.

Gervais' Supernature premieres on Netflix on May 24. Check out the short clip below to see Gervais teach an audience about the power of irony:

