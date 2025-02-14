There exist a plethora of films that tackle one’s journey pre-arrest, or a character’s journey and decisions that landed them in prison. It’s what’s exciting, right? Someone breaking the law, unable to outsmart police or outrun fate. Often serial killers, burglars, or con artists, there are plenty of tales chronicling the journey to someone’s rock bottom. What’s less common though, is the depiction of one’s journey on the other side of serving time. What happens when someone is locked away in prison in their teens for a dumb decision or lapse of judgment, only to reemerge into society in their 20s, 30s, or even older? They’re often expected to reintegrate into the world, behave, and quickly become a participating member of society. But no case is that straightforward.

What Is 'Ricky' About?

Image by Jovelle Tamayo via Sundance Institute

This is the premise of Ricky, a drama co-written, produced, and directed by Rashad Frett. Ricky follows Ricardo “Ricky” portrayed by Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) in a career-best performance as a 30-year-old Black man reemerging from prison after serving 15 years. This notably means that Ricky has spent just as much time behind bars as he has as a free man. He leaves prison and enters the free world as a free man, but deep down, he is still a young kid in a grown man’s body. Ricky has missed out on so many life experiences, and after years of simply surviving every day in prison, he finds it extremely difficult to move back into his mother's home in Hartford, Connecticut, and “play his part,” as it were. Ricky loses his job loading trucks and then struggles to find any work that will accept him, something his parole officer Joanne (Sheryl Lee Ralph) insists on. He may look like a tough-cut handsome Black man on the outside, but he’s an adolescent learning how to walk with new legs for the first time in forever. And it’s emotional and difficult to watch him navigate his new life post-incarceration.

The performances alone in Ricky are fantastic enough to warrant one watching the film. James’ depiction of Ricardo is an impactful one—it’s quiet and tender, yet encapsulates the frustration and devastation of what he’s gone through and experienced. Then there’s Ralph’s supportive performance, which is perhaps the best element of the film, as she commands every scene she’s in. With a tough-love outlook and a take-no-shit attitude, she is everything Ricky needs in a leader and mentor. One of the best scenes involves Joanne and Ricky’s mother Winsome (Simbi Kali)—though they don’t see eye-to-eye, the two women have a profound and emotional meeting to discuss Ricky’s well-being and future. There’s also Imani Lewis as Jaz, Ricky’s charismatic newfound friend whom he makes not long after his release. Then there’s Maliq Johnson who portrays James—giving a charming and hilarious performance as Ricky’s younger brother. The entire ensemble works together to create a believable community in Ricky, complete with good and bad influences.

'Ricky' Is a Solid, Yet Flawed Depiction of Post-Incarceration

Image via The Sundance Institude

Ricky is quite solid, but not without faults or stumbles. The film’s 108-minute runtime suffers slightly from pacing issues, which bog down the narrative to the story’s detriment. There are also moments of intense melodrama intertwined with thin plot points, which unfortunately weakens an otherwise impactful and emotional journey. Despite this, Ricky is saved by its phenomenal performances and lovely cinematography by Sam Motamedi, who captures the beauty and pain of a crumbling Hartford with bounds of expertise, grit, and flair. The way the film is captured and presented feels organic—as if we are but an insect observing, flitting around the scenes, and following Ricardo from house to street, to job and job again.

Ricky ultimately archives what it set out to do—telling an all-too-familiar tale of a person who was failed by his community, state, and even loved ones. It spotlights a unique experience, yet endured by countless Americans; it’s a journey that is rarely brought to page or screen, thus alienating the post-incarceration experience even further. James’ encapsulation of Ricky is somehow universal—one that will either reflect individuals who may personally connect with his experience, or touch the hearts of those who may not. Through his portrayal, he begs the audience to put themselves in the shoes of a man like him and practice empathy. Through tackling themes of delayed adulthood, both blood and found family, as well as self-redemption, Ricky is largely successful in connecting with its audience, especially on an emotional level. With a powerhouse ensemble leading viewers through their raw, tender story, it’s more than a necessary watch that should aid in opening minds and prompting conversation.