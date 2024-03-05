When three childhood pals decide to spin the ultimate white lie, Prime Video’s upcoming comedy Ricky Stanicky reveals the chaotic aftermath of taking deception to the extreme. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film centers on lifelong friends Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermain Fowler) who invent a fictional scapegoat named Ricky Stanicky. This fabricated persona serves as a convenient fall guy for the trio to escape any social situation.

But after two decades of maintaining the facade, suspicions began to rise among those around them. In a desperate attempt to uphold the charade, the trio hires “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena), to portray the fictitious Ricky Stanicky in real life. But when Rod becomes a little too invested in his role, the friends must do whatever it takes to snap Rod out of it before he wreaks havoc on their personal lives.

Ricky Stanicky premieres on Prime Video on March 7, 2024. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for the R-rated comedy.

Ricky Stanicky When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. Twenty years later, they still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. Release Date March 7, 2024 Director Peter Farrelly Cast Zac Efron , John Cena , William H. Macy , Andrew Santino , Jermaine Fowler Main Genre Comedy Writers Jeffrey Bushell , Brian Jarvis , Jim Freeman

John Cena as Ricky Stanicky

Close

John Cena plays Ricky Stanicky, the actor enlisted by Dean, JT, and Wes to portray the fictional alter ego they invented. While Cena’s background lies in the WWE, he has also built an impressive acting resume over the years. Notable roles include Jakob Torettor in F9 and Fast X , as well as his standout portrayal of Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad . In a Deadline conversation with Farrelly, the director shared why he chose Cena for the role of Ricky Stanicky.

"Cena is Ricky Stanicky, and if you’ve seen him in Peacemaker , you see what he can do in a comedy. He’s hysterical in a show that really pushes it. I never knew much about John Cena until I saw that, and I was like, ‘There’s Stanicky right there.’ That guy, I love him. His timing is impeccable, and it’s surprising for a guy his size. He’s comes across like a little guy. His sense of humor is more self-deprecating than big guys usually have. I learned this is a guy in the Guinness Book of Records for Make-a-Wish Foundation grants. He’s done like 500 of them, and that’s what he does like every weekend. He’s a sweet guy, big hearted, and that’s what this Stanicky has to be. He’s got to be this guy who’s a fraud, but you can’t not love him, and it becomes a problem for our guys as he starts surpassing them in many ways.”

Showing his dedication to the character, Cena went as far as creating an OnlyFans account under the username Ricky Stanicky to generate buzz for the film. The account bio humorously declares: "Welcome to the verified OnlyFans profile of Ricky Stanicky; celebrated impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor, and method actor. Subscribe for exclusive spicy photos and videos."

Cena is fresh off his portrayal of Mason in Freelancer, a lawyer who ditches his corporate lawyer career to join special forces, embarking on a mission to assassinate President Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba) of Paldonia. He’s also made an appearance in the spy comedy Argylle, where he plays the sidekick to the charismatic Argylle, a fictional spy character created by writer Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard). Cena is also slated to return in Season 2 of Peacemaker on Max.

Zac Efron as Dean

Image via Prime Video

Zac Efron plays Dean, one of the masterminds behind the Ricky Stanicky scheme, which ultimately goes sideways. Efron has been keeping busy in the film industry lately. In 2022, he portrayed 26-year-old Chickie Donohue in Apple TV+’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever. The film follows Chickie as he stumbles upon an anti-war protest and devises a spontaneous plan to travel to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home, aiming to counteract what he perceives as the negative influence of what he thinks are “anti-soldier” protestors.

Efron’s most recent acting triumph is none other than his portrayal of Kevin Von Erich in A24’s wrestling family saga, The Iron Claw. The film delves into the tumultuous history of the Von Erich family, renowned figures in the wrestling world who, despite their fame, are plagued by a persistent “curse” leading to numerous family tragedies and struggles. Efron’s performance has garnered acclaim for his portrayal of wrestlers with larger-than-life personas, all while bottling up the internal turmoil that comes from fame and rising expectations.

Andrew Santino as JT

Image via TBS

Andrew Santino plays JT, Dean’s closest friend. He finds himself caught up in the Stanicky scheme, where his little white lie almost lands him in a lot of trouble when he misses the birth of his child. Santino made a name for himself in both television and film, with credits including Sin City Saints, Beef, and the series Dave. In Dave, a fictionalized account of rapper Lil Dicky’s life, Santino portrays Lil Dicky’s roommate and manager. Additionally, he had a recurring role in the NBC drama This Is Us, playing a producer of the fictional sitcom The Manny. Since 2020, Santino has co-hosted the popular Bad Friends podcast with Bobby Lee.

Jermaine Fowler as Wes

Image via Focus Features

Jermaine Fowler plays Wes, Dean, and TJ’s fun-loving friend. Fowler gained recognition for his portrayal of Franco Wicks on the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts and his role as Levelle Junson, King Akeem Joffer’s long-lost son, in the 2021 film Coming 2 America. In the sequel, Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem discovers he may have a son (Fowler) in New York City, setting off on a journey to America to uncover the truth. In a discussion with Collider, Fowler shared insights about Coming 2 America, reflecting on the significance of the film, the initial days of filming, memorable experiences on set, their admiration for costume designer Ruth Carter, and more.

Lex Scott Davis as Erin

Image via Prime Video

Lex Scott Davis plays Erin. Davis is recognized for her portrayal of Nya in The First Purge and her depiction of Toni Braxton in the 2016 Lifetime television film Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart. Additionally, she had a leading role in the short-lived CBS drama series Training Day in 2017 and portrayed Quiara in The L Word: Generation Q. Davis also starred in SuperFly and sat down with Collider to discuss the film’s incredibly tight production schedule, her collaboration with the costume designer to craft their characters’ looks, and some of her standout moments from filming.

William H. Macy as Summerhayes

Image via Prime Video

William H. Macy plays Summerhayes, the boss of Dean and JT. With a career spanning decades, Macy has made his mark in the industry. He’s won two Emmy Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and his standout performance in Fargo even snagged him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Fans of Shameless will recognize Macy as Frank Gallagher, a central figure in the Showtime series from 2011 to 2021. While Macy has been a familiar face on TV, he’s no stranger to the big screen. Audiences may remember him as Little Bill Thompson, Jack Horner’s right-hand man in Boogie Nights, or as James Gordon, the local lawyer trying to make sense of urban legal tactics in A Civil Action.

Macy’s latest project finds him joining the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, alongside Owen Teague and Freya Allen. Scheduled for release on May 4, 2024, the film is shrouded in mystery when it comes to plot details. But the latest installment promises to usher in a fresh chapter in the beloved franchise set many years after the events of War For the Planet of the Apes. Principal photography commenced at Disney Studios Australia in October, marking the beginning of this eagerly anticipated movie.